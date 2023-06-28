Sen. Dan Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Office of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan accompanies Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a tour of Alaska military bases in 2021.

 Office of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has started shaping the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-2024 National Defense Authorization Act with 32 amendments that would benefit military assets in Alaska.

The Senate Armed Services Committee moved the massive military spending bill from committee on Thursday, and with it about $371 million in investments for Alaska and Arctic security, including $168 million in proposed construction and equipment spending.

