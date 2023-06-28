U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has started shaping the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-2024 National Defense Authorization Act with 32 amendments that would benefit military assets in Alaska.
The Senate Armed Services Committee moved the massive military spending bill from committee on Thursday, and with it about $371 million in investments for Alaska and Arctic security, including $168 million in proposed construction and equipment spending.
“This year’s NDAA affirms Alaska’s importance to our nation’s defense during this dangerous time in our history,” Sullivan said in a news release. “We were able to include a number of important provisions that I authored in the FY 2024 NDAA to bolster our state’s military capabilities, including significant military construction funding for our state.”
Sullivan said his amendments in the draft budget bill “will bring more investment to Alaska, a much-deserved increase in pay for our service members, and greater support and resources for their families in Alaska.
The bill also cleared the House Armed Services Committee, mirroring what its Senate counterpart established, including a 5.2% raise for military servicemembers — the largest since 2002.
The pay increase provision endorses the request made by President Joe Biden’s administration.
Sullivan’s amendments would provide additional infrastructure funding for Alaska’s installations. The largest — $107.5 million — would be earmarked for a runway extension at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
Interior Alaska would stand to benefit from the construction provisions.
Sullivan proposed $41.9 million for Fort Wainwright, including $34 million for unaccompanied personnel housing and $7.9 million for a solider performance readiness center.
Eielson Air Force Base would see $6 million in construction investment, including $3.7 million for a dual-bay hangar, $1.2 million for a consolidated munitions complex and $1.1 million for a Joint Pacific Alaskan Range Complex operations facility.
Sullivan’s NDAA amendments also facilitate the Defense Department to treat PFAS-contaminated soils at Eielson Air Force Base and creates a DoD program for infrastructure improvements for facilities in communities near Coast Guard bases.
The amendments also provides Alaskan small businesses better opportunities to secure DoD contracts, allows the U.S. Army’s Innovative Readiness Training to be used in natural disaster responses, exempts Alaska small businesses and Alaska Native Corporations from complying with White House greenhouse gas regulations.
The amendments also sets up additional resources to allow military personnel receive counseling from licensed mental health professionals residing outside of Alaska.
Sullivan said other provisions he added include requiring the Navy to submit a 30-year shipbuilding plan to address “security challenges across the globe, particularly with regard to protecting Taiwan from a Chinese invasion.”
Sullivan said his amendments would follow on the footsteps of the $371 million in investments already authorized for military assets in Alaska for the current fiscal year.
“Alaska constitutes three pillars of America’s military might,” Sullivan said, noting those pillars include radar systems and missile interceptors, a solid corps of fighter jets and aerial platforms in the Arctic and the Army’s 11th Airborne Division.
