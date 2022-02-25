Russian banks and individuals close to President Vladimir Putin have been sanctioned since Russia invaded Ukraine on Wednesday. However, there is one crucial component of Russia’s international economy that has remained untouched: its seafood.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, proposed the U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act, which would ban all imports of Russian seafood. The act would serve as both a sanction against Russia and an economic stimulus for Alaska.
The United States pays millions of dollars for Russian seafood imports. In contrast, Russia isn’t paying a single dollar for U.S. seafood since Russia banned U.S. seafood imports in 2014. Murkowski and Sullivan have been trying to rectify the unbalanced trading system through the U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act.
“Alaska crabbers support this bill, if passed,” said Jamie Goen, executive director of Bering Sea Crabbers. ”The demand for king, snow and bairdi crab continues to be strong, and we are confident that [the] pattern will continue with or without Russian crab in U.S. markets. Above all, we support fair and reciprocal trade and we just haven’t seen that with Russia given their embargo on U.S. seafood.”
Domestic crabbers cannot fill the market demand for crab this year because of low quotas, Goen said. Other countries like Norway and Canada can help fill in those gaps, she said.
Once Russian products are pushed off the shelves, it will be hard for the Russian market to recover, said John Iani, president of the Alaska Affiliated Crab Harvester Arbitration Organization.
It’s not just crabbers that stand to benefit from the sanction, Iani said. Russia primarily exports pollock and salmon, so both the fishermen and processors in those fisheries might see profits bump as well, he said. As the market for Alaska products expands across the country, the processors’ markets could expand, potentially raising the price of fish, he projected.
However, it’s not clear exactly what will happen if the sanctions are approved by Congress. In the short term it might open up the market for Alaska products in the United States, but there is no telling how, or if, it will impact international exports of Russian seafood, Iani said.
Despite the potential benefits of the bill, it has not passed through the Senate.b The opposition is being led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts. Many of the seafood processors in the state of Massachusetts process pollock and other fish that are imported from Russia.
Even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Markey has yet to get behind Sullivan’s seafood protection act. However, he is working with Sullivan’s team to figure out a way to push back against the uneven trade, according to a statement from Markey’s spokeswoman, Giselle Barry.
“Sen. Markey looks forward to further conversations and collaborations with Sen. Sullivan to protect the American seafood industry and American workers,” Barry said.