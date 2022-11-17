Alaska’s two senators supported a bill that would codify same sex and interracial marriage rights, which are currently provided under the 2015 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell vs. Hodges.
H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, brings statutory language in line with the high court’s ruling that states must allow and recognize same-sex marriages under the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment and that the fundamental right to marry cannot be limited to heterosexual couples. The legislation also provides protections for religious organizations so they are not compelled to condone same-sex unions.
Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski joined 10 other Republicans in voting “yes” on a motion to proceed that passed 62-37 on Wednesday. A final vote is pending.
“While I’ve long held that marriage should be an issue left up to the states, the Supreme Court nationalized the issue in Obergefell,” reads a statement from Sullivan. “I said then that I would respect the court’s decision, but would also continue to fight for and respect and defend the religious liberty of all Americans. This bill makes important advances in doing that.”
He added that Congress should be working on bigger problems, such as runaway inflation and looming energy shortages.
Murkowski applauded the legislation, which she described as a bipartisan compromise.
“Today, I voted to begin debate on a bipartisan compromise of the Respect for Marriage Act. This bill protects the marriage of countless couples across the country,” Murkowski’s statement reads. “States will continue to set their own definitions of marriage, the federal government will be required to recognize all lawful marriages, and no out-of-state marriages will be able to be denied on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin … All Americans deserve dignity, respect and equal protection under the law.”
The bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in July, but a vote in the Senate was delayed until after the midterm elections.
Sullivan worked on adding the protections for religious organizations.
While the bill repeals statutory language allowing states freedom to deny same-sex marriage from other states, it also protects religious organizations from lawsuits. Religious organizations cannot be compelled to “host, accommodate or in any way participate in same-sex wedding ceremonies.”
The bill prevents the federal government from punishing a religious organization that refuses to condone same-sex marriage, according to Sullivan.
A summary of the bill on Congress.gov states that it repeals and replaces provisions in U.S. law defining marriage as between a man and a woman and spouse as a person of the opposite sex.
If the Supreme Court reverses its 2015 decision, states could ban same-sex marriage but current marriages would be grandfathered in and states would still have to recognize same-sex marriages from other states under the legislation.
