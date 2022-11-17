Alaska’s two senators supported a bill that would codify same sex and interracial marriage rights, which are currently provided under the 2015 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell vs. Hodges.

H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, brings statutory language in line with the high court’s ruling that states must allow and recognize same-sex marriages under the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment and that the fundamental right to marry cannot be limited to heterosexual couples. The legislation also provides protections for religious organizations so they are not compelled to condone same-sex unions. 

