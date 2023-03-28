Willow Project

The Willow Project drill site in Alaska.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and state legislative leaders took a united front Monday afternoon while providing an update on a joint amicus brief filed on Friday by the Alaska Congressional Delegation and the Alaska State Legislature in defense of the approval of the Willow oil project.

The amicus brief stresses it is in response to lawsuits filed by environmental groups to stop the ConocoPhillips Alaska project. The groups also seek a preliminary injunction against any construction work by ConocoPhillips related to the project.

