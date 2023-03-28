Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and state legislative leaders took a united front Monday afternoon while providing an update on a joint amicus brief filed on Friday by the Alaska Congressional Delegation and the Alaska State Legislature in defense of the approval of the Willow oil project.
The amicus brief stresses it is in response to lawsuits filed by environmental groups to stop the ConocoPhillips Alaska project. The groups also seek a preliminary injunction against any construction work by ConocoPhillips related to the project.
Sullivan said the amicus brief cites the importance of the broad bipartisan support from both the Alaska delegation and the state legislature.
“It’s a big deal and it’s rare because we don’t always agree on things,” Sullivan said. “But here you have strong unanimity.”
The united front matters, Sullivan said, “because the plaintiffs, the radical Lower 48 environmentalists are … trying to stop the work on Willow right now.”
The Biden administration approved the Willow project on March 13, about a day after announcing future gas and oil development bans or limits in 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and in the Beaufort Sea. The Willow project’s Record of Decision selected an alternative that includes three drilling pads and 200-plus oil wells.
Environmental groups filed suit the following day, citing a wide range of issues including the Department of the Interior’s failure to fully consider environmental impacts and greenhouse emissions.
ConocoPhillips agreed to temporarily suspend some of its construction until April 4 or when and if the judge makes an expedited ruling.
The lawsuit has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason. Sullivan said the court considers the public interest when ruling.
“It’s an important component,” Sullivan said. “It’s a difficult undertaking for any judge, but in many ways discerning the public interest is what elected officials do all the time.”
Alaska House Speaker Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla) called the Willow project a game changer for Alaska.
“It will provide long-term sustainable growth and prosperity,” Tilton said. “There will be millions of dollars generated, but that’s not as important as just being able to improve infrastructure and schools and public safety by managing our natural resources.”
Senate President Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak) said Willow “is vital to our economy.”
“It’s going to give us thousands of high quality jobs for our state and provide much-needed revenue,” Stevens said. “We want Americans to know that Alaskans has and will continue to manage our resources in an environmentally sound way. It’s vital for our economy and for moving America forward to energy independence.”
The amicus notes that the project enjoys wide support from Alaska Native Corporations and groups, local governments such as North Slope Borough, and industry stakeholders.
“Alaska’s elected officials and leaders, including those on the North Slope who will be most impacted by this Project, believe shutting down this Project is antithetical to the public interest,” the brief states.
The $8 billion project is estimated to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil at its peak and would generate $17 billion over 30 years, including $10 billion for state and local governments.
A 2018 analysis done under former Gov. Bill Walker’s administration noted the state could lose at least $1.65 billion in the initial 10 years from Willow and other NPR-A projects based on an assumed oil price of $75 a barrel. The 2018 analysis was based on the assumption Willow would begin production by 2024.
Dan Stickel, chief economist for the Alaska Department of Revenue, told legislators Thursday that updated projections show Willow could pay off by 2030. The pre-production negative impact would be less than $400 million and yield $1.3 billion over 10 years.
Sullivan noted the Willow project’s construction will take time, meaning oil coming down the Trans-Alaska Pipeline may happen toward the end of the decade.
Stevens said it’ll be hard to peg down the economical outcome.
“There are so many things we don’t know, such as what the cost of oil is going to be … it can change,” Stevens said. “But we know a lot more oil in the pipeline will benefit the state … we will also benefit from keeping the pipeline in operation.”
The amicus brief references the opposition by the Village of Nuiqsut and its mayor due to an impact on subsistence. The brief states, however, the Department of Interior has addressed those concerns and modified the Willow project’s scope accordingly.
The amicus brief argues that injunctive relief requests on other energy-related projects have been denied “where the public interest in allowing an energy project to continue outweighed the alleged environmental injury asserted by plaintiffs.” The brief notes the opposition due to an increase in greenhouse emissions.
“What concerns over Willow’s emission profile ignore is, first, the undisputed fact that America, and the world, will continue to rely on oil for decades to come,” the brief argues. “If this Project does not proceed, the nation will simply replace Willow’s production with hydrocarbons from domestic and foreign producers.”
Sullivan said if that’s the case, then oil and gas should be obtained from a place with a high standard of development and production compared to foreign states with records of human rights and environmental violations.
“The argument of why we would get it from a place with a way worse environmental and emissions standards than us in Alaska is going to be very hard to refute,” Sullivan said.