Subzero temperatures are expected to remain in the Tanana Valley the rest of the week, bringing wind chill warnings, harsh cold and questionable air quality to Interior Alaska.
Temperatures Sunday morning dipped to 26 below zero at Fairbanks International Airport, according to the National Weather Service, with early Monday morning temperatures expected to hit 30 below zero or colder in and around Fairbanks. Monday morning also could see some patchy ice fog building up in low lying areas. The seven day forecast calls for highs to range from 10 to 15 below zero with nighttime lows falling anywhere from 20 to 30 below zero.
The weather service put out a reminder on its Facebook page about frostbite, saying wind chills in this temperature range will cause frostbit to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chill temperatures will fall to about 60 below zero above the treeline in the White Mountains and along the Steese, Elliott and Dalton highways through Monday, the weather service reported. Blowing snow could hamper travel conditions and visibility. Wind chill warnings are also in effect for parts of the Brooks Range, including Fort Yukon, Anaktuvuk Pass, Coldfoot and Arctic Village.
Central and Eastern Interior areas are bracing for the cold as well, with lows of 35 below zero in Anaktuvuk Pass, 39 below zero in Bettles, 35 below in Fort Yukon, 31 below in Tanana, and 42 below in Circle.
An air quality alert is in effect for Fairbanks and North Pole from 6 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday, with conditions being listed as moderate, the weather service reported. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s air quality index reported light to moderate air quality conditions.
While the region braces for a week of below zero temperatures, it’s not likely to set a record. That came on Nov. 29, 1909, when it hit 54 below zero in Fairbanks. A strong front moving across Eastern Russia will likely reach Alaska’s coast later in the week, bringing with it more expected cold temperatures, possibly the coldest yet of the year, according to the weather service.