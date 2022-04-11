The Federal Subsistence Board is meeting this week to consider proposals impacting subsistence hunting and trapping regulations. The meeting begins Tuesday and runs through Friday. During the meeting, which will be teleconference only, the board will take up potential changes to regulations for 2022 through 2024.
The board will also discuss subsistence-related topics such as wildlife closure reviews, a wildlife special action request that impacts muskox in northwest Alaska, and a deferred fisheries proposal on Lower Copper River Area Salmon.
There are a few proposals impacting subsistence hunters in Interior Alaska, one of which is in the immediate Fairbanks area. Proposal WP22-51, submitted by the Bureau of Land Management, seeks to eliminate the registration moose hunt in the Minto Flats area, which is Game Management Unit 20B.
The antlerless moose registration hunt was established in 1990, but since then most of the land has been conveyed to the state of Alaska. This leads to confusion among hunters and, since none of the land is federally owned, it does not make sense to have a federal hunt, the proposal states.
Getting rid of the hunt is not expected to impact the moose population in the area and would eliminate confusion, according to the proposal.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting, and there will be opportunities for testimony on both agenda and non-agenda related subsistence topics. The start of each meeting will be dedicated to public comments, and there will be additional opportunities for public input when the Board reviews each proposal.
The Federal Subsistence Board oversees the Subsistence Management Program, a multi-agency effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the U.S. Forest Service. The board is comprised of regional directors from each of the governing agencies as well as three public members.
According to the DOI description, the goal of the program is to “provide the opportunity for a subsistence way of life by rural Alaskans on federal lands and waters while maintaining healthy populations of fish and wildlife.
The call-in number for the meeting is -888-455-7761 and the passcode is 2266069.