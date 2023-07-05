Students from the T3 Alaska summer program presented projects last week that they have been working on for the past five weeks at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Through the program, 37 students from around Alaska got to travel to villages, talk to researchers, learn from elders, and create and implement real-life solutions to problems relevant to them and their communities.
“In this program you’re in, you can do anything. You can become anything. You can become the teacher at the university, the director, just continue, continue educating yourself,” said Eliza Winfrey, an elder from Minto addressing the students.
T3 stands for Teaching Through Technology. It focuses on giving students relevant, hands-on educational experiences in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM. It also prioritizes culture, partnering with communities and Native corporations to impact change. The program is largely funded by Upward Bound, which helps underserved high school students prepare for college. Through partnerships with a variety of research programs at UAF, the program has expanded to serve a broader population of students.
Students came from nine villages including Shishmaref, Kipnuk, Chevak, Wrangell, Bethel, Brevig Mission, Quinhagak, Seward and North Pole to participate in the program.
“And I see you guys maturing and getting older. Some of you have real good confidence, and you’re interested in learning,” Irene Sherry, an elder from Minto who addressed the students during the program, said.
“I see you guys supporting each other, and I know that despite your complaints about being away from home, living in the dorms, missing home cooking, you’re realizing that these things are worth getting your education,” she said.
Students in the program started in Anchorage before splitting up into four teams that would focus on different genres of research. Each team traveled to different communities around Alaska to get a hands-on understanding of the issues they are facing. Afterward, they went to UAF to spend the next 2½ weeks doing research, problem solving and building prototypes to explore solutions to the problems they learned about during their excursion.
Team Earth
Team Earth traveled to Denali National Park and worked with a ranger from Ahtna Inc., who shared Ahtna has a problem with people trespassing and hunting on its land. People often don’t even realize that they’re on Native land.
“I’m making a sound sensor, so if there’s a gunshot, it will send an alert,” said Merlin Matchian, a sophomore from Chevak. He was able to code the sensor to recognize the distinct sound of a gunshot, so that other sounds, such as a tree falling, wouldn’t alert the sensor.
“We’re using an earthquake sensor, basically, to sense footsteps of people walking. That way if people are trespassing they will know,” said Kenyon Southall, a junior from Brevig Mission. Southall plans on placing these sensors, as well as informational signs, brochures, keychains, and stickers, all designed by them, at areas where people often trespass.
Team Energy
Team Energy got to visit Kotzebue and Noatak in the Northwest Arctic Borough to learn about the issues with high energy costs.
“We came up with hydrokinetic energy, which is already being used in Utqiagvik,” said Daniel Jang, a senior from Bethel. “It is a renewable and reliable source of energy, which harnesses the power of a river to make energy.”
Another issue the team tackled was energy efficiency. The students found that it costs an average of $27,300 to heat a home in the Northwest Arctic Borough, which is 55% of the average annual income in Noatak and 28% in Kotzebue.
“Our solutions are using solar boosting to multiply the power created by solar panels, MudBots which is a concrete 3D printing house company, and a door kit people can get that helps make heating homes more efficient,” said Brady Henry, a junior from Brevig Mission. He found that a concrete house is better insulated and costs about half as much to build compared to a normal house.
Team Ocean
Team Ocean visited Valdez and Cordova to learn about declining salmon numbers as well as local processing and storage facilities for farmed kelp.
“Our problem was elodea invading salmon spawning grounds and our solution was to spread awareness to both young and old,” said Angel Wagner, a junior from Seward. Wagner did this by interviewing a long-time Cordova fisherman and recording it to be broadcast on the local Valdez radio station, KHCU, as well as starting a Spotify podcast about it.
“Food sovereignty, plastic pollution and ocean and community sustainability can be tackled with kelp,” said Angelena Kashatok, a senior from Chevak. Kashatok worked on creating bioplastic with kelp, as well as making it more accessible as a food source.
Team Climate
Team Climate had the opportunity to visit Juneau Icefield Research Center and learn from it and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about erosion and glacial melting. When the team got back to Fairbanks, members talked with elders from Minto and learned about how climate change has affected the Interior.
“Our project could help our community partners tell how high or low the water is over a number of years,” said Lilly Slim, a junior from Kipnuk. Slim created and programmed a water level sensor that could be used to measure erosion. Also to measure erosion, the team planned to make a 3D model of the areas experiencing erosion using drones, and then compare maps over the years. The team successfully tested the sensor in Fairbanks.
To prevent erosion, the team hopes to spread awareness about the issue. “We made a website about bluejoint reedgrass and how it can help prevent erosion,” said Roxann Weyiouanna, a senior from Shishmaref. The grass’s strong root system helps keep soil in place.
To see photos of the program, watch the student presentations, and learn more, visit the T3 Alliance Alaska Facebook page or contact program director Adam Low at alow@alaska.edu.