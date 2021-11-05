The official enrollment at Fairbanks North Star Borough public schools is 12,292 students, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the school district.
“We are up 1,000 students from last year, but still 1,000 down from pre-pandemic levels,” reads an email from McCulloch.
State funding, the school district’s largest source of financial support, is tied to the number of students. A task force is looking at the potential for saving money by closing a school.
Most schools have utilization rates below 70%, according to a consultant’s report by Shannon Bingham, Western Demographics, Inc., which reviewed enrollments and building conditions across the school district during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Last year’s official student count was 11,260. During the 2019-2020 school year, it was 13,219, according to the school district data dashboard.
Enrollment at Fairbanks area schools has been trending down in recent decades. The data dashboard shows total enrollment was 15,140 during the 2002-2003 school year.
A Facilities Utilization Task Force is analyzing the report by Shannon Bingham and will make recommendations to the Board of Education.
The consultant’s report indicates that Fairbanks area schools are collectively at about 66% capacity.
Combining elementary schools could save the school district $855,820 a year, according to the report. Potential savings from combining middle schools was higher at $1.2 million.
The consultant recommended relocating programs in leased facilities to district-owned buildings and combining schools “with significant amounts of available space into fewer buildings.”
Joy, Anne Wien, Denali and Hunter elementary schools were recommended as some of the best candidates to be combined into three schools.
The three Fairbanks area middle schools could be combined into two schools with Tanana Middle School identified as the “best candidate” to be closed “given its condition,” the report reads.