After the success of last year’s inaugural event, the reverse Golden Days Parade returned Saturday for 2021.
The parade, which draws hundreds of spectators each year, featured colorful floats, local bands, and a variety of other performances. Much like last year, onlookers drove through Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds to view the stationary displays.
While Golden Days celebrations annually commemorate the founding of Fairbanks, Jinnel Choiniere, president and CEO of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s festivities represented something more. In a year filled with seriousness, 2021 Golden Days events represent hope and “looking toward the future” for the Fairbanks community.
Katie Yarrow, membership development coordinator for the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, expressed gratitude for the reverse parade’s success.
“It’s really exciting when we spend all this time planning an event to see people come out and enjoy it. And to see all those smiling faces coming out after a year of them all being covered up is great,” she said.
The Myers children, who traveled to the parade from North Pole, called the reverse parade “super fun” and even requested that babysitter Rebecca Gough drive them through the parade twice, “just to make sure they saw everything.”
Gough added that she too enjoyed the parade.
“It was fun to see everyone’s best smiles,” she said. “Just the joy of everyone’s bright smiles was beautiful.”
For some local organizations, the reverse parade was the first time that they have interacted with the wider Fairbanks community since the start of the pandemic.
“This is our first outdoor environment,” ThrivAlaska Executive Director Tiara Davis said. We had a whole committee. We’ve been planning it for months so we’re excited to be out here. It’s been a blast, and we’re hoping to do more similar things outdoors just to let people know that we’re here, we’re enrolling, and that we’re happy to see everyone.”
After the parade concluded, spectators flocked to the Golden Days Street Fair in downtown. The street fair featured over 40 booths and a variety of vendors selling food, clothing and Alaska-made goods. Musical performances from local artists were also scheduled throughout the day.
Susan Heuer, an artist from Copper Center, said she continues to return to Fairbanks Golden Days celebrations year after year because of “the community atmosphere” at the events.
“I enjoy Fairbanks, I really enjoy the community atmosphere and I like doing Golden Days because I get to be a part of the community here and support the programs that Golden Days supports” she said.
Golden Days celebrations will resume today at 10 a.m. on the Wendell Street Bridge with the Rubber Duckie Race, in which 8,000 rubber ducks race from the starting Wendell starting point to the finish line at the Barnette Street Bridge. Prizes are awarded to the first 40 ducks that cross the finish line, including a grand prize of $10,000.
