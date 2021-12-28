Fairbanks and much of Interior Alaska got hit with heavy snow that turned to a wintery mix of snow and rain over the weekend. The rain and snow combination not only makes roads treacherous, but the extremely high amount of moisture places a heavy load on roofs, causing the collapse of at least two buildings.
The storm
What was unusual about the weather event was the amount of moisture that was produced, according to climatologist Rick Thoman. Thoman calculated that the widespread total of rain and melted snow was roughly the equivalent of 2-3 inches worth of moisture. He explained that this is more than has ever been recorded in Fairbanks in over a century of climate records.
“It’s an almost unbelievable amount of liquid to come out of the sky,” he said.
There was a “significant problem with the automated device at the airport,” and so the National Weather Service is working on official snow totals, said Thoman. However, they do have data from people who took physical measurements.
The snow totals are somewhat elevation dependent, but the majority of the Fairbanks area received between 9 to 14 inches, with more than an inch of rain on top of that. The 24-hour precipitation total from Saturday to Sunday morning prior to the rain was about 9 inches in much of Fairbanks and Fox, and as great as 14 inches in Denali.
Events such as what occurred this past weekend are extremely rare, Thoman explained. He noted that there is only one comparable event in Fairbanks weather history. Over the course of three days in 1937, 26 inches of snow fell, followed by an inch of rain. During this recent event, Fairbanks received significantly less snow but more rain, and in about half the time period.
“It’s extremely unusual,” Thoman emphasized.
The snow and rain events were “all related,” Thoman said. There was a direct flow of air from west of Hawaii north into the eastern Bering Sea, which then “turned a corner” and flowed directly into Interior Alaska. The air bypassed the Alaska Range and therefore retained much of its moisture.
But, while unusual, this event is on track with the rest of the year. Thoman said that “2021 is really going to be the year of precipitation extremes.” “It’s what we expect in a warming world,” he added.
Snow load
The most recent storm occurred just as much of Fairbanks was digging out of another 9 inches of snow the weekend prior. The high amount of moisture from the event that Thoman emphasized can have extremely negative ramifications for buildings. The heavy precipitation caused the roofs of two buildings in Delta Junction — the IGA and Buffalo Gas — to collapse.
In downtown Fairbanks at least, there is not extreme cause for concern of collapse, said Fairbanks North Star Borough Building Official Clem Clooten. He said that they calculated the snow load on a downtown city building at 21 pounds on Monday morning. This is a little above average, according to Clooten, but not unheard of. For comparison, toward the end of last winter the snow load was 34 pounds.
Since rain holds more moisture than snow, the combination likely adds additional stress to roofs than pure snow would, Clooten explained.
Clooten emphasized that the snow load varies based on location, so if people are concerned about weight they should check their roofs. This is particularly true if roofs are flat or for some reason not draining.