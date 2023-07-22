Two Fairbanks men are accused of running an illegal guide outfitting business following a federal sting operation.

According to a criminal complaint filed July 12 in U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, Jun “Harry” Liang and Brian Phelan are accused of attempting to violate the Lacey Act, a conservation law that prohibits trades in game that have been illegally taken, false labelling conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy. Liang was additionally accused of wire fraud, illegal possession of firearm by an alien, and two counts of money laundering.

