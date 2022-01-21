The trial of Steven H. Downs continued Thursday with testimony largely focusing on the gruesome aftermath of discovering 20-year-old Sophie Sergie’s bloodied body at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 28 years ago.
Ancheta Okcha, who worked as a housekeeper at the university in 1993, said she found Sergie’s body on the afternoon of April 26 during a routine clean of the second floor bathroom of Bartlett Hall, a dormitory on the university’s upper campus.
Okcha said that after cleaning the toilets, she went to the bathtub area and pulled back the shower curtain — which was uncharacteristically closed at the time — only to discover Sergie’s body bloodied and lifeless in the bathtub.
“I was so scared, that’s all that I remember,” Okcha said, adding that she did not touch the body and immediately reported the discovery to her supervisor.
Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of Sergie. He was arrested and extradited to Alaska in 2019 after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that reportedly matched DNA from the crime scene.
In hours-long testimony Thursday, forensic scientist James Wolfe recalled collecting evidence from the second-floor bathroom of Bartlett Hall following the discovery of Sergie’s body.
Investigators said that Sergie was shot in the head with a .22-caliber gun, stabbed in the face multiple times, gagged and sexually assaulted.
“The first impression was that it just seemed very clean for a crime scene where blood was shed. It seemed like there was no debris in the room and no obvious blood stains outside of the bathtub area,” he told jurors.
Wolfe, a former employee of the Alaska State Crime Lab, said during an initial survey of the crime scene, he observed a stain on Sergie’s right thigh and noticed that her sweater was wet. He also testified that blood spatter on Sergie’s face appeared to be watered down.
“We saw she had blood caked on the side of her face. It looked almost like part of it had been diluted with water or washed,” he said.
Jim Howaniec, an attorney for Steven Downs, pointed out that Wolfe could not determine whether evidence in the bathroom had been tainted or destroyed prior to his arrival at the crime scene.
“They had it secured when we arrived, but I’m not sure what happened to it prior to that,” Wolfe admitted.
Wolfe’s testimony will continue Friday morning at Rabinowitz Courthouse. The trial is expected to last six weeks.