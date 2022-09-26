Steven Downs

Steven Downs enters the courtroom Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks, Alaska, for his sentencing. In February, a jury found Downs guilty of the 1993 rape and murder of Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The case went unsolved for more than two decades until Downs’ arrest in 2019.

The Maine man whose DNA was found inside the body of Sophie Sergie, a 20-year-old from Pitkas Point who was raped and murdered in a dorm bathroom in 1993, was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday in Fairbanks Superior Court.

Steven H. Downs, 48, will be about 70 years old when he is eligible for discretionary parole. He maintains his innocence, and his private attorney mentioned plans to appeal.

