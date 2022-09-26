The Maine man whose DNA was found inside the body of Sophie Sergie, a 20-year-old from Pitkas Point who was raped and murdered in a dorm bathroom in 1993, was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Steven H. Downs, 48, will be about 70 years old when he is eligible for discretionary parole. He maintains his innocence, and his private attorney mentioned plans to appeal.
Downs was charged with the crime in 2019. Investigators cracked the cold case after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched semen from the crime scene. A jury convicted Downs of rape and murder after he was brought to Alaska from Maine and tried in Fairbanks in February.
The prosecutor asked for a sentence of 87 years to serve. Sergie was shot in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun, stabbed in the cheek and eye, struck with a blunt instrument, gagged with a ligature and shocked with a stun gun, according to witnesses at the trial. Her body was discovered curled in the fetal position in a bathtub at Bartlett Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“No remorse has been shown whatsoever,” said Jenna Gruenstein, an attorney with the Office of Special Prosecutions of the Alaska Department of Law.
Defense attorney James Howaniec said Downs was a freshman, away from home for the first time, very immature, partying a lot, dealing with Fairbanks’ darkness and asked the judge to consider the “possibility something really psychotic happened.”
The defense attorney pointed out that the frontal lobe of Downs’ brain was probably not fully developed due to his young age. Downs, who was 18 at the time of Sergie’s murder, has stayed out of trouble in the years since.
Howaniec asked the judge to keep in mind Downs’ poor health. He weighs 400 to 450 pounds.
“He is not the monster that people think he is,” Howaniec said. “He has not for one moment expressed anything but sadness and pain for what happened to Sophie Sergie.”
Howaniec argued for a sentence of 20 years to serve, saying that Downs would like to hug his father before he dies.
“Since April of 1993, Miss Sergie has been unable to hug anyone,” Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple said as he handed down a sentence of 67 years for the murder conviction and eight years for the rape conviction.
“Mr. Downs targeted a total stranger,” Temple said. “Mr. Downs gave zero regard to her autonomy as a person and the value of life.”
Downs sat quietly during the sentencing except when the judge asked if he wanted to speak.
“No, your honor. Jim has said it. He speaks for me,” Downs said.
During the trial, Downs’ former roommate testified that Downs possessed two firearms during their freshman year at the university. His college girlfriend testified that Downs had been “in and out” of her room on the morning that Sergie was killed.
A jury found Downs guilty after deliberating for more than 20 hours over four days following three weeks of testimony from multiple witnesses.
Downs, of Auburn, Maine, provided a DNA sample prior to his arrest in 2019, confirming that his genetic profile matched semen found inside Sergie.
Jurors heard audio recordings from the interrogation that led up to his arrest in which he told investigators that he had never met Sergie and only vaguely recognized her photo from news coverage. He did not testify during the trial.
The maximum sentence for murder in Alaska is 99 years.
One of Sergie’s relatives had reportedly planned to call into the hearing and speak, according to the prosecutor, but that did not happen.