A Fairbanks jury convicted Steven H. Downs Thursday of murder in the death of Sophie Sergie, nearly 29 years after the 20-year-old was found brutally raped, stabbed and shot in a dormitory bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and was convicted on the remaining charge of first-degree sexual assault.
The verdicts were read in court by the presiding judge in the case, Thomas Temple. Jurors sent Temple a note around 10:15 a.m. Thursday saying they had reached a verdict after deliberating more than 20 hours over four days.
The panel began deliberating Monday after hearing three weeks of evidence and listening to numerous witnesses, including testimony from forensic experts and Downs’ college girlfriend and former roommate.
Downs, 47, was arrested in 2019, more than 25 years after Sergie’s body was discovered in the second-floor bathroom of Bartlett Hall dormitory. The arrest came after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched semen from the crime scene. Downs pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence throughout the case.
Prosecutors argued that Downs, who lived in Bartlett Hall at the time of the murder, raped Sergie in the early morning hours of April 26, 1993, before stabbing her multiple times and shooting with a .22 caliber pistol.
“During the course of this trial, you have heard evidence that proves beyond a reasonable doubt who killed and raped Sophie Sergie,” said Chief Assistant Attorney Jenna Gruenstein during closing arguments. “You heard evidence beyond a reasonable doubt it was that man, Steven Downs.”
The defense, however, maintained that the state led a “botched” investigation and presented little direct evidence against Downs. Lead defense attorney Jim Howaniec said Monday that the semen found inside Sergie proves little more than sexual contact between the two.
“There is no significant evidence, there’s no gun that’s connected to this crime, there’s no knife, there are no witnesses, there’s no motive,” Howaniec told jurors during closing arguments. “This is a clear cut case of reasonable doubt, this is a very, very thin case with almost literally no evidence that Steven Downs committed this crime.”
Downs will be sentenced on Sept. 25, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.
This story will be updated.