A Tennessee man left his hunting camp about 55 miles south of Deadhorse last month to fetch something and never returned.
The search for Steve Keel, a 61-year-old electrician from Dover, now involves a $15,000 reward being offered by his family, who are raising the money via a GoFundMe page. Keel’s wife, Liz, said he was last seen Aug. 27, two days after he shot a caribou on his dream hunting trip in Alaska.
“This was an adventure,” she said in an interview on Thursday. “I was nervous, but I was so happy for him.”
The North Slope Borough, the Civil Air Patrol, truckers and others have helped with the search, which has been conducted via ground and air, including drones.
D.J. Fauske, director of external affairs for the North Slope Borough, said the first aerial search logged 35 combined hours. There were multiple ground crews. One crew searched for nine days, covering 65 miles.
Two of the couple’s three sons traveled to Alaska to look for their father, an avid hunter who has also traveled to Colorado and Wyoming looking for big game.
“Of course, Alaska was the pinnacle,” Liz Keel said.
Steve was hunting with his buddy, Bryan Collins, also of Tennessee.
“It was just the two of them,” Liz said. “They camped. They really roughed it. That’s the kind of guys they are.”
They arrived in Fairbanks on Aug. 19. Liz said they bought supplies and made arrangements to drive a van up the Dalton Highway.
“When they left Fairbanks, he was texting me pictures,” Liz said. “He was texting me scenery along the way. He just thought it was beautiful. He was beside himself excited. I was just thinking, ‘He’s loving it.’”
Steve Keel grew up on a farm and hunted all of his life.
“I met him when he was in the Marine Corps,” his wife said.
The couple has been together for 40 years; they have four grandchildren.
Liz said her husband brought a satellite phone with him and warned her that he would eventually lose cell phone reception.
The hunters stopped at Mile 336.5 of the Dalton Highway near trans-Alaska oil pipeline Pump Station 2. On the west side of the road, they hiked in 2.8 miles and set up a base camp, Liz Keel said.
“It’s remote. There is nothing out there,” she said.
Collins got his caribou on Aug. 23, and Keel got his two days later.
The next day, Steve was carrying meat back to hunting camp when he decided to leave his pack of meat on the trail. (Liz was later told that one of the arial search crews spotted the pack still on the trail.)
He returned to camp, spent the night and left to fetch the meat the next morning.
Collins thought Steve would be gone about an hour and a half, Liz said. After three hours, he started to wonder, so he shot a pistol in the air.
“That was their signal,” Liz said.
Steve did not shoot back.
Collins looked for him, including climbing a ridge, and then returned to the van parked near the highway.
The hunters had agreed that if someone was lost, they would look for each other at the vehicle, Liz said.
Collins spent the night in the van and called for help the next day, Aug. 28.
Extensive resources have been deployed to find Keel, according to a prepared statement from the North Slope Borough.
The search involved 53 combined hours of “cell phone forensics and imaging analyzing with satellite of the search area,” the borough statement reads.
Also, four men from Dover, Tennessee, with a military background traveled to Alaska and put in three days of searching, covering seven miles a day.
The search and rescue coordinator put in 101 hours on the case, according to Fauske.
A second major arial search on Sept. 11, including four hours in transit and four hours of searching, was also conducted by the North Slope Borough, which spent $350,000 on the whole search effort, not including staff time.
The Civil Air Patrol conducted their own extensive search, according to the borough.
“Due to costs, logistics and location, North Slope Borough Search and Rescue has seized all search efforts for this case,” a statement from the borough reads.
The case is now with the North Slope Borough Police Department, and Keel has been added to a list of missing persons.
In August, 22 people were added to Alaska’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse.