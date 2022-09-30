Steve Keel

Hunter Steve Keel of Dover, Tennessee, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. He was last seen near his hunting camp off the Dalton Highway, 55 miles south of Deadhorse, Alaska. Photo courtesy Liz Keel

A Tennessee man left his hunting camp about 55 miles south of Deadhorse last month to fetch something and never returned.

The search for Steve Keel, a 61-year-old electrician from Dover, now involves a $15,000 reward being offered by his family, who are raising the money via a GoFundMe page. Keel’s wife, Liz, said he was last seen Aug. 27, two days after he shot a caribou on his dream hunting trip in Alaska.

