The national tourism industry, including Alaska’s, took a heavy hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Cruise ship tours were canceled or drastically scaled back, strict border limits were enforced between Canada and the U.S. and airlines were required to follow federal guidelines.
According to a report by state economist Karinne Wiebold, Alaska’s tourism industry has since begun to rebound, from employment to the number of visitors coming by cruise ship and airplane.
Wiebold’s analysis states that in 2019, Alaska’s tourism industry employed about 40,000 people, including seasonal workers. The number fell by a third during the pandemic but rebounded by nearly 93% based on the first three quarters of 2022.
Prior to the pandemic, more than half of tourists came by cruise ship, while about 1.1 million people arrived by plane. Those numbers nose-dived during the first year of the pandemic, falling by 58% to about 420,000.
During 2021, the cruise ship industry brought in just 125,000 visitors, according to the Department of Labor, about a tenth of the showing. When the cruise ship restrictions were lifted in 2022, it exploded back to about 1.15 million.
During the first year, the cruise ship moratorium resulted in the loss of $98.6 million in revenue. Factoring in lost wages, state and local revenue, business revenue, dock fees and unemployment checks, the loss topped $1.7 billion across the deck.
During 2021, Wiebold noted that federal pandemic relief and contributions from cruise ship lines to several coastal communities provided a buffer.
The Interior wasn’t immune to the drastic decline in cruise ship tourism.
“Parts of the Interior receive as much as half of their annual visitors from cruise ships, with 51 percent of Denali visitors and 41 percent of Fairbanks visitors arriving from cruise ships via land tour extensions, usually on the Alaska Railroad,” Wiebold wrote. Just over a fifth of cruise ship passengers visit the Interior, she added.
Overall, the Interior lost about 160,000 visitors during the 2020 cruise ship season cancellation. Denali Borough, which relies heavily on summer tourism, saw visitors drop to 9% during 2020, rose to 38% of its normal rate in 2021 and bounced to 88% in 2022.
Rebound, but without challenges
Fairbanks rebounded from the pandemic, according to a presentation given by Explore Fairbanks President/CEO Scott McCrea at a March 16 Fairbanks North Star Borough finance committee meeting.
All three local taxing entities — Fairbanks North Star Borough, Fairbanks and North Pole — collected more than $7 million in bed tax revenue from hotel and lodging sales, exceeding the 2019 record of $5.8 million.
McCrea attributes the increase to a pent-up demand for travel, along with hotel lodging increases created by labor shortage and supply chain issues. Another contributing factor has been the slow transformation of the greater Fairbanks area into a year-round destination.
“Summer still tends to be our peak season, but when we look at growth, a 62% increase has occurred in a January through April and October through December timeframe,” McCrea said. “We’re doing pretty well as a year-round destination.”
Summer visitors, many of whom come as part of a cruise ship industry, tend to stay shorter than winter tourists.
“They are trying to see as much of Alaska as they can, so they’ll come into Fairbanks maybe two to three days,” McCrea said.
Explore Fairbanks, he noted, has helped build up Fairbanks for year-round destinations, including highlighting the Aurora Borealis as a natural wonder, the attraction of skiing, mushing and conventions. He noted this year’s spring break was hectic, including the national cross country skiing junior championships that occurred at Birch Hill in March.
“Winter visitors are coming to Fairbanks because they want to go out to see the Northern Lights … and they spend more money directly within the community,” McCrea said.
Media tours alone spiked by 11%, he added, “which can describe a plethora of print, television and online coverage of Fairbanks.”
McCrea said another boost was the federal government agreeing to increase the per-diem for federal employees and military personnel, whether just visiting or for military families looking for temporary housing during the transition to permanent living accommodations.
McCrea noted the first few months of 2022, the borough’s various hotels tracked an 81% average occupancy rate for its rooms, more than the previous year. The average price was $158 per night, or 13% over 2021.
McCrae noted that tourism has bounced back, including the number of visitors who arrived by train, by car and by plane.
Employment
Attracting employment continues to be a struggle, Wiebold wrote. The pandemic removed 25,000 jobs during 2020, about 60% of those nonresidents, including Lower 48 residents and foreign workers who have working visas. Wiebold noted that large tourism destinations rely on non-Alaskans.
Statewide, Alaska had 9,180 jobs in hotels and accommodation in 2019, but dropped to 5,769 jobs in 2020. By the fourth quarter of 2022, about 92% of those jobs were recovered.
Bars and restaurants in Alaska reported 22,000 jobs in 2019, but shed 4,500 in 2020. It brought back 2,100 jobs in 2021 as the industry adapted to Covid-19 protocols. The first three-quarters of 2022, Weibold wrote, suggest a 96% recovery.
Other hospitality-related industries, including tour guides, boutique shops, arts and entertainment saw similar trends.
“There is some optimism within the industry,” McCrea said. “We are still not where we used to be in terms of having enough employees, but it’s getting better.”
He noted the J-1 Visa program, a major source of international employment, struggled over the past few years due to short-staffed embassies, but said industry projections show the process to improve this year.
Looking forward
Wiebold expects the industry to return to normal in the coming year.
“With a continued return to normal in 2023, high demand for travel, and a longer season, this year could bring a record 1.6 million cruise passengers,” Wiebold wrote. “Industry expectations for independent travelers are also high. Cruise lines anticipate hitting 100 percent capacity this year.”
McCrea, with Explore Fairbanks, told the finance committee in March that his organization will attempt to target international markets, which have taken a hit in the last few years.
Japan and China, he said, are projected to be at the bottom of in-bound tourism, while visitors from Latin America and India trend toward the top of the list. Explore Fairbanks is aiming its international marketing toward those markets, McCrea said, adding it’s the only organization in the state to do so far.
“It gives us a leg up compared to other agencies that aren’t taking advantage of those markets,” McCrea said. “We are excited to see what comes out of that.”
Fairbanks International Airport announced the return of international summer carriers on Thursday, including Condor Airlines and Canadian-based Air North.
Condor will offer a direct flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Fairbanks. Existing airlines, such as Alaska Airlines, Delta and United will add additional flights to their schedule, according to the FAI news release.
“FAI is not only back to pre-COVID-19 passenger numbers; we are growing and developing airport-wide,” said airport manager Angie Spear in the news release. “We will continue to prioritize air service and land development as well as route expansion to provide Fairbanks’s residents and visitors with abundant amenities and flight options.”
Wiebold’s report indicates while tourism looks promising, a few uncertainties remain.
“If the U.S. were to enter a recession this year, for example, travel demand would fall as people limit non-essential expenses,” Wiebold wrote. “The availability of workers, both locally and from out of state, could also continue to hamper the ability to provide visitor services.”