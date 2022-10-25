Alaska extended the role of tribal court protective orders Friday, signaling a continued expansion of the partnership between the state and tribal systems.
According to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, tribal protective orders can be entered into Alaska Public Safety Network, the state’s criminal justice system.
Updates are expected to be fully rolled out by early next year after tribal court training and IT modifications are finished.
James Cockrell, the Department of Public Safety commissioner, said the updated system came from number of 2021 stakeholder conversations, along with other ways to problem solve, identifying that by using current laws they could modify procedures and leverage technology in a multi-pronged approach to enhance the enforcement of State and Tribal Protective orders.
According to the governor’s office, the step removes “past barriers” that required tribal courts to submit their orders to the state court system “which has caused unnecessary delays.”
The current system creates the potential risk for victims under a protective order. When tribal court judge issues an order, copies are sent to the court, the victim and to the suspect/respondent and in some cases to the local police and nearby Alaska State Trooper office.
Because of its nature, “a suspect could potentially follow a victim to another area of the state and then violate the order.”
The new upgrades will allow law enforcement to immediately validate tribal protective orders in the same way that they would validate a traditional protective order issued by a state judge or magistrate.
The Friday announcement is just one of few updates the state has announced in trying to improve partnerships between tribal and state courts and public safety.
In May, the state signed three civil diversion agreements that would allow tribal courts to voluntarily hear Class A and B misdemeanors and cases involving youth offenses and for tribes to make sentencing recommendations to state court judges in cases involving a tribal member.
Alaska Chief Justice Daniel Winfree tried to assure Alaska Natives at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference Friday that the state court system “is doing everything it can to strengthen its presence in rural Alaska.”
That includes expanding on Covid-19 policies that allow for telephonic and virtual hearings, increased partnerships between the tribal and state courts and joint court locations in smaller areas.
“We’re working to identify court proceedings that can be streamed across the state so that everyone, particularly in rural Alaska, can see what courts can do to provide justice to Alaskans,” Winfree said.
Winfree also stressed the need for more Alaska Native judges “that will reflect all of Alaska.”
The first steps, he said, means encouraging potential jurists to attend law school, serve as judicial legal clerks “and become a state court judge.”
