Alaska extended the role of tribal court protective orders Friday, signaling a continued expansion of the partnership between the state and tribal systems.

According to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, tribal protective orders can be entered into Alaska Public Safety Network, the state’s criminal justice system.

