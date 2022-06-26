Starting in July, Fairbanks services for the Women, Children, Infants program will be conducted remotely by email or phone from Juneau as the state of Alaska takes over responsibility.
The switch was announced after the Fairbanks Resource Center For Parents and Children, the nonprofit agency that currently handles WIC benefits, sent a letter to participants that it would stop after June 30.
The state’s Midnight Sun WIC Program in Juneau will become the new WIC Provider for families previously enrolled with RCPC’s program. WIC services will be provided remotely through email at doh.wic.services@alaska.gov and phone at 907-500-8451.
RCPC itself will remain open and continue providing its other services, including family services, Stevie’s Place Child Advocacy Center and behavioral health. It stressed WIC benefits would continue for current participants.
The federally-funded WIC program provides nutritious foods and food benefits to supplement diets, nutrition education and referrals to health organizations.
“RCPC is deeply saddened to inform you that we will no longer be providing Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services,” the letter states. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to provide the WIC program service to our community and work with families such as yours.”
RCPC said food assistance benefits will continue to be loaded onto families’ EBT card, but stressed the importance of keeping all contact and income information up to date.
A Friday message by Shawnda O’Brien, director of Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance, states that the state opened up its first competitive procurement process in nine years in April. The state wanted to solicit new options for statewide organizations for federal grants to provide the WIC services in their communities.
O’Brien’s memo notes RCPC declined to participate in an April 28 written notification, adding the state has no input on the organization’s internal decision.
No bids came from the Fairbanks service area, which serves WIC families in Fairbanks, North Pole and Salcha.
The notification stated “RCPC will not be applying for the FY2023 WIC grant due to the nearly forty percent reduction in funding available in this grant cycle. RCPC would not be able to provide quality services to our clients with the amount of funding available.”
O’Brien acknowledges the WIC funding formula resulted in a decrease of funding for the Fairbanks area over past grant cycles. Grant funding in general has dropped along with Alaska’s WIC participation by 25 percent since 2014. In 2014, it had 20,000 people by Alaska’s WIC allotment has been reduced by approximately 17 percent since FY18, or $1.29 million.
Clinton Bennett, communications director for Department of Health and Social Services, said the lack of offers means the state will have to step in until the state completes the current bid process and open a new one for Fairbanks.
Families in Healy and Delta Junction have “historically received their benefits from Tanana Chiefs Conference.”
Any organization the state selects as the Fairbanks service area grantee will manage $446,265.97 in WIC grant funds.
“Indirectly this will result in a cost savings to the federally funded program,” Bennett said. “However the state is purely ensuring that WIC services continue for all Alaskans after RCPC chose not to apply for the grant to provide these services.”
Bennett added it’s not an uncommon process for the manage WIC benefits and other public assistance programs in rural Alaska communities because they lack of local office or organization.
“The division is committed to ensuring that Alaskans who are eligible for WIC or other programs are able to receive assistance,” Bennett said.