The Department of Natural Resources is giving away free at-home test kits for Radon Action Month.
“The only way we can find out if it’s in our houses is to test for it,” said Jennifer Athey, a geologist at the Office of Geological and Geophysical Surveys at the Department of Natural Resources.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. The Department of Natural Resources is sending out short-term test kits, which are activated charcoal tests that collect a sample of the air in the room. The test sits in the home for three to seven days, and the homeowner immediately mails it back to the laboratory, Atheyhe said.
In Fairbanks, residents can complete an online questionnaire and pick up test kits from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys at 3354 College Road. The department will also mail test kits to residents’ homes for free.
Residents have an option to anonymously share their radon data with the state to contribute to a statewide radon database and with the Center for Disease Control for cancer research, Athey said.
Radon is a naturally occurring gas that comes out of the ground, Athey said. It can concentrate inside houses, and that’s when it becomes a problem, she said. Radon is the No. 2 cause of lung cancer and causes approximately 21,000 deaths per year.
The Alaska Radon Map displays the average of the highest value from each of the buildings in the last 10 years, Athey said. Out of over 500 measurements in the Fairbanks area, the average amount of radon was 10.35 picocuries per liter. The Environmental Protection Agency suggests that people mitigate their home when the level of radon reaches 4 picocuries per liter, Athey said. A picocurie is a measurement of radioactive disintegrations.
Athey said that they usually find more radon in the hills around Fairbanks than the valley because the bedrock is closer to the surface in the hills.
There are three options to mitigate radon in your home, Athey said. The lowest cost option is to try to seal up all the cracks between your house and the ground and the cement slabs to try to prevent ground air from getting in your home. The second option is to use a heat recovery ventilator (HRV), she said. The gold standard is to install a sub-slab depressurization system, which creates a vacuum and sucks out the gas out from underneath the house.
