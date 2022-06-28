Alaska will get a small chunk of a $233.7 million national settlement agreement with a major pharmaceuticals company, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Law.
The State, along with all other 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the federal government, entered the settlement with Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, putting to bed Medicaid fraud allegations. The agreed-upon settlement will be paid out over seven years.
According to the news release, Mallinckrodt ARD, a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt, “knowingly underpaid Medicaid rebates due for its drug H.P. Acthar Gel” between Jan. 1, 2013 and June 30, 2020. The government alleged the pharmaceuticals violated state and federal false claims statutes, including submitting false claims in Alaska.
Federal laws require a drug manufacturer to pay a per-unit rebate to Medicaid whenever the company increases the price of a drug faster than the rate of inflation. The rebate includes the difference in price “between the drug’s current price and the price of the drug if its price had gone up at the general rate of inflation since 1990 or the year the drug first came to market, whichever is later.”
The federal government alleged Mallinckrodt and its predecessor Questcor began paying rebates on its Acthar gel in 2013, treating it as a new drug that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration rather than as a drug that first appeared on the market in 1952. The drug company ignored all pre-2013 price increases in its payment calculation, thus underpaying rebate payments.
In addition to monetary reparations, Mallinckrodt “admitted that Acthar was not a new drug as of 2013 but rather was approved by the FDA and marketed prior to 1990” and will make the necessary corrections.
Alaska will receive $241,343, plus interest in restitution and recovery, according to the news release. The State’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit participated in the lawsuit, along with 25 other states, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and the federal government.