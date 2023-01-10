The Environmental Protection Agency is opposing the state’s Fairbanks Fine Particular State Implementation Plan that deals with air pollution in the North Pole/Fairbanks area, saying that state modeling is outdated and lacks current scientific methods.
Leaders at both the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the Fairbanks borough expressed displeasure with the announcement.
“I’m disappointed they did not approve the SIP,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward. “I thought it was an innovative approach from the community to address the air quality.”
Ward added that both the borough, and to a point the EPA, recognize that some of the methodology can be problematic when a community reaches a certain point in the non-attainment cycle.
The EPA has proposed mandated use of Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (or ULSD) for home heating fuel and wants the state to produce a new analysis showing progress in reducing emissions on an annual basis. ULSD is typically used for diesel-powered vehicles and was introduced as a way to reduce sulfur emissions caused by older diesel types.
Residents using heating oil in the borough’s nonattainment must use No. 1 Heating Oil, a mandate DEC implemented Sept. 1.
Fairbanks, North Pole and the surrounding area are on a federal watchlist for some of the worst PM2.5 air pollution in the country, something both DEC and the borough contend are largely caused by woodsmoke. Pollution levels are half of what they were in 2014, but efforts to come into attainment with the Clean Air Act have stalled.
The borough’s nonattainment area is expected to reach Clean Air Act-mandated levels by 2025, based on a DEC model. However, the EPA disagrees, calling the model “outdated and does not reflect the current state of scientific knowledge about meteorological and photochemical processes contributing to PM2.5 formation.”
According to a news release from the DEC, which oversees the air quality regulatory functions, portions of the SIP were developed with local input to target emission reduction from wood stoves.
The EPA wants area power plants to do more to control emissions of sulfur, a byproduct of coal burning and a precursor to PM2.5, a particulate believed to be responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths in the United States every year. The particulate is at the center of a federal lawsuit involving Fairbanks.
Another provision requires DEC to regulate boutique coffee roasters and restaurants with charbroilers to solve residential wood smoke air quality issues.
Ward said the EPA regulates a specific set of businesses and industries, but noted the additional requirement is a disconnect with the state’s SIP.
“Coffee roasters are not the reason why we’re in a PM2.5 nonattainment area,” Ward said. “It comes down to the primary reason, which is woodsmoke and solid fuel heating sources, and that’s where we should focus our efforts.”
Efforts to focus on coffee roasters and similar topics “is a ruse and doesn't actually address the issue.”
DEC officials also contend that the EPA’s program for identifying clean-burning stoves is a broken tool the state was required to follow.
“With this proposed disapproval, the EPA is sending a clear message that the local plan is not good enough,” said Jason Olds, DEC’s air director in a news release. “They believe the federal government and folks in Seattle know what is best for Fairbanks and North Pole.”
Rocky road funding
According to the DEC, the SIP notes the recommended control measures were too expensive. The EPA disagrees, citing it can be affordable — and will be required.
Failure to comply means the EPA could withhold $37 million in federal highway funding. It also affects other federal road funding, including the $12 million Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation Planning receives every year.
“This is likely going to result in a freeze to our four year funding plan,” said Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director.
FAST Planning will be adopting a four-year transportation improvement plan, which outlines funding for local projects such as the upcoming Fifth Avenue rehabilitation project and other road and pedestrian improvements.
“We can continue to make those expenditures and perform those projects adopted in the plan,” Fox said. “But we cannot make any adjustments.”
FAST Planning’s policy board can make adjustments within the plan, such as advancing funding from a future year projects in case expenses increase.
“We could potentially lose a couple million if a project flips because we cannot change the plan,” Fox said. “It really hamper the flexibility with our budget.”
Heating fuel mandate, higher costs
DEC, in a Tuesday statement, said requiring the use of ULSD to heat homes will cause “an incredible expense to Interior residents with limited health benefits, while also placing hundreds of millions in additional costs to electric utilities within the nonattainment area.”
No. 1 heating oil prices currently average around $3.50 a gallon, while diesel prices hover around $5 a gallon.
Ward, the borough mayor, said such considerations “can actually make the problem worse.”
Mandating ULSD fuel, he said, given the fluctuating costs of oil in general, is one primary example.
“Folks that are paying attention to fuel prices know it’s about $2 difference than where we are at right now (for heating oil),” Ward said. “It would have a significant impact on our community if they had to heat their homes with ULSD.”
He added it will make it more difficult to reach attainment.
“People aren’t going to afford to do that, so they are going to look to solid fuel devices to heat their homes,” Ward said.
Ward noted the responsibility for responding falls to DEC; the borough hasn’t had a regulatory stake since 2018.
“We still work closely with the state on development of the plan that meets our priorities of our community,” Ward said.
The state will be working on a response to the DEC’s considered partial disapproval of the plan. In addition, the EPA will set up a 60 day public comment period.
“DEC is committed to bringing healthy air to North Pole and Fairbanks,” said Jason Brune, DEC’s commissioner. “However, we will not sit back and let the EPA mandate hundreds of millions of additional costs to Interior residents without associated health benefits.
Ward said he believes the community is on the right path to success.
“It’s just a matter of time and flexibility from the EPA to get to that point,” Ward said.