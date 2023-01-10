Air quality

Wood smoke bellows from a stove stack along Farmers Loop Road as homes dot the hillside behind Monday morning, November 17, 2014.

 News-Miner photo

The Environmental Protection Agency is opposing the state’s Fairbanks Fine Particular State Implementation Plan that deals with air pollution in the North Pole/Fairbanks area, saying that state modeling is outdated and lacks current scientific methods.

Leaders at both the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the Fairbanks borough expressed displeasure with the announcement.

