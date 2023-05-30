Treg Taylor

Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon

No, the Alaska Attorney General may not sue the Legislature’s administrative wing to bypass a clause of the Alaska Constitution.

That was the Alaska Supreme Court’s conclusion in a Friday ruling that offered a longer explanation for a brief decision issued in 2021 during a budgetary dispute that threatened to send the state into a government shutdown.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.