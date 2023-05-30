No, the Alaska Attorney General may not sue the Legislature’s administrative wing to bypass a clause of the Alaska Constitution.
During that dispute, the Alaska Legislature had approved a state budget but failed to reach the supermajority threshold needed to approve the “effective date clause” that was needed for the budget to take effect July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.
Lawmakers, anticipating the failure of the supermajority vote, had inserted a retroactivity clause in an attempt to get around it, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy labeled the budget “defective” and called for further work.
Legislators took until June 28, just three days before a possible shutdown, before resolving the situation, but in the meantime, Attorney General Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit against the Legislative Affairs Agency, the legislature’s administrative department, in order to seek a legal conclusion regarding the effect of the retroactivity clause from the Alaska Supreme Court.
A month after the budget dispute was resolved, justices said Taylor’s lawsuit was barred by a clause of the Alaska Constitution that forbids the governor from suing the Legislature.
In their decision this week, justices said Taylor’s lawsuit was “substantively indistinguishable” from a lawsuit brought by the governor.
“Attorney General Taylor’s suit was an action brought ‘in the name of the State … against the legislature’ forbidden by Article III, Section 16 of the Alaska Constitution,” they wrote.
The court didn’t address the legality of the Legislature’s strategy to bypass the effective date clause, the original reason for the lawsuit. That remains an unresolved issue.
“We brought this lawsuit when the State faced a government shutdown and was on the brink of a constitutional crisis,” the Department of Law said in a prepared statement. “Although that crisis was fortunately averted, constitutional questions remain about the executive branch’s ability to seek guidance from the courts — the branch established to interpret the law. The Alaska Supreme Court decided today that the Attorney General could not bring this particular lawsuit. We understand the court’s decision but it still leaves open future questions on what can and should occur in these types of circumstances.”
