Oil production, the basis for state revenues, is projected to be stable over the next 10 years provided new developments come online, according to officials with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
They presented an oil production forecast to the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, making the same prognostication that senators have received for years.
Older oil fields are declining, to be replaced by newer developments, whose futures depend on federal regulatory authorities and on-going litigation.
“It would be nice, obviously, to get Willow and these bigger projects rolling forward,” said Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, Senate finance co-chairman.
The state bases its forecast on oil industry operator plans, including confidential information, according to Travis Peltier, petroleum reservoir engineer for the Department of Natural Resources.
Output from oil projects currently under production shrinks by about 250,000 barrels of oil a day by 2032, according to graphs Peltier shared with the Senate panel. They are forecasting for new projects to ramp up by 2028.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said in an interview that he is hopeful that technological advances will help producers increase output at existing oil wells.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has been testing ways to produce heavy oil, using polymer, and announced last October that results so far are promising, and the research is moving to a new phase.
Bishop said he plans to invite polymer researchers to present their findings to the Legislature.
Polymer is used in the oil industry in Canada, China and India. UAF is testing its applications for the Arctic.
Abhijit Dandekar, chair of UAF’s Petroleum Engineering program, said polymer has the potential to increase oil production by 50,000-125,000 barrels a day across the North Slope in the next five years.
