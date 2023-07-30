The state of Alaska released its guidelines for where developers can build a nuclear microreactor on Wednesday following an extensive review and public comment period.

Reactors can’t be built within 2,700 feet of a home or anywhere along vulnerable coastlines. The guidelines rule out setting up a reactor with 300 feet of a national park or game reserve or 100 feet of a dedicated roadway or trail.

