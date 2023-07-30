The state of Alaska released its guidelines for where developers can build a nuclear microreactor on Wednesday following an extensive review and public comment period.
Reactors can’t be built within 2,700 feet of a home or anywhere along vulnerable coastlines. The guidelines rule out setting up a reactor with 300 feet of a national park or game reserve or 100 feet of a dedicated roadway or trail.
Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom signed off on the regulations Wednesday, according a news release.
The regulations come a year after Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill, Senate Bill 177, streamlining the permitting process for companies to place modular reactors. Dunleavy has lauded advances in the technology as a way Alaska could one day solve its affordable energy crisis, especially in rural communities off the road system.
Microreactor technology is still being developed, but are designed to be sealed, modular units that can be easily transported and be “walk-away safe.”
S.B. 177 removed requirements for the Alaska Legislature to designate land for a nuclear micro-reactor expect in unorganized boroughs without a municipal government. The new law turns over site permitting decisions to municipalities and organized boroughs.
“For rural Alaska villages that are now dependent on diesel power generation, power from nuclear microreactors can be a game changer that reduce both the cost for electricity and carbon emissions,” Dunleavy said in a statement on Thursday.”
Dunleavy cited the new regulations as part of his of wanting “all Alaskans to have access to 10 cent power by 2030.”
The regulations don’t grant authority for construction or permitting of nuclear microreactors, however. That power resides solely with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which oversees all things related to nuclear power.
The state’s siting regulations come ahead of the U.S. Air Force’s decision to announce a company who would build a microreactor on Eielson Air Force Base, with a target date to have it built and operating by 2027. Eielson was selected by the Department of Defense to pilot the effectiveness of the technology for remote bases or forward operating locations.
Eielson hosted several companies in late 2022 and the Alaska Center for Power and Energy held a workshop for those companies to highlight the microreactor technology they are developing.
Copper River Electric Association, the utility for Valdez and Glenallen, has been exploring similar technology in partnership with Ultra Safe Nuclear Company.
Either project would be the second occurrence of nuclear power source in Alaska. The first and only project was located at Fort Greely, which operated for a decade before being mothballed in 1972. The Army Corps of Engineers is currently in the process of awarding a contract to remove the reactor from the Army base.
The concept has received pushback and opposition during the public comment period that ran from March to May. Several people and organizations noted the potential danger associated with nuclear reactors.
Fairbanks resident Candace Smith wrote her concern was mostly security-related, and that given the state of the world, “placing a nuclear reactor of any size would feel like a bull’s eye on my back.”
She said instead that Eielson should have considered “wind turbines or multiple solar panels that would function well about 10 months out of a year.”
Fairbanks resident Tim Miller said the Alaska Department of Conservation should be trying to stop microreactors instead of encouraging them.
“There is no upside to the residents of Alaska allowing a microreactor to be set up anywhere in the state, including Eielson Air Force Base,” Miller wrote. He called it “ a catastrophe waiting to happen for the residents of the state.”
He said transporting and storing nuclear waste or byproducts has proven to be challenging.
The Nuclear Energy Institute, which advocates for nuclear micoreactors, had its own criticisms. The institute criticized an early draft of the state regulations related to being near area subject to high risks from volcanic activity, ice floes, or avalanches” and in 100-year flood plains.
The NEI had additional concerns about public notice requirements and requirements for operators to share information.
The Alaska Community on Toxics, a statewide watchdog group, called nuclear energy “a false solution to our energy needs and the climate crisis” because it is “dirty, dangerous, and expensive.”
Others were supportive of the concept, including Fairbanks resident Michael Pollen, who noted such projects could reduce air pollution, a major issue in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas.
Pollen said the Eielson project was a “demonstration of this technology as a central heating and power plant system with virtually zero emissions is a welcome development.”
Pollen did advise that any site plan should have a detailed security plan.
The Alaska Power Association, a coalition of utilities in rural Alaska, urged the least restrictive path to permitting and construction.
“Alaska’s electric utilities are actively taking part in the ongoing clean energy transition and microreactors can play a key role in that transition,” the APA noted in its comments. “APA’s members serve some of the most remote areas of the country with islanded systems disconnected from any regional or national grid.”
The APA also made recommendations on how to better provide notice to local communities should a microreactor ever be built.”
Alaska DEC Commissioner Jason Brune noted on Thursday that stakeholder comments were reviewed, adding that the new siting regulations allow local governments flexibility.
“Microreactors also have the potential to bring rural resource development projects to fruition, bringing economic opportunity to rural Alaska while also protecting human health and the environment,” Brune said.
The new regulations take effect Aug. 1. However, any microreactor project requires final federal approval and certification, which take several years to obtain.