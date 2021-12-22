The downward trend of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alaska continues, but the state reported 30 deaths — four of them recent — as well as another case of the new Omicron variant.
Considering the wave of Omicron as well as the upcoming holiday season, health officials are encouraging people to get tested. A convenient way to test is with a rapid at-home test; Alaska Public Health Centers, including the Fairbanks Public Health Center, are providing two free rapid tests per family.
Cases
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 235 new cases on Wednesday. There were 18 cases in Fairbanks over the past two days.
Case numbers are dropping significantly, but Alaska’s alert level for transmission remains high, with 143.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Alaska’s second case of the new Omicron variant was detected, again in Anchorage. The case was identified through genomic sequencing of a person who traveled out of the state (but within the U.S.) in December.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in Alaska dropped slightly over the week; DHSS reported 44 new resident hospitalizations on Wednesday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 56. This puts the hospitalization rate at 4.8%. Of these patients, 11 were on ventilators. The Intensive Care Unit has 35 beds available, with 96 occupied.
On Wednesday, there were five Covid positive patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which accounts for 5% of all inpatients.
The median age of Alaska residents hospitalized for Covid has decreased by five years in 2021. In 2020, the average age was roughly 65 years old, and this year it dropped to about 60.
Deaths
The state announced 30 resident deaths on Wednesday, most of which occurred in the fall. Four of the deaths were of Fairbanks area residents.
Four of the deaths were recent, the others were the result of a death certificate review process. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink warned that deaths would be high this week as DHSS works through a backlog of certificates.
The majority of the deaths have been in older people; the median age of Alaskans who have succumbed to the virus is 71 years old.
Vaccination rate
With the spread of the Omicron variant, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots. Three exposures to the virus — whether that be through three shots or through two shots and a previous infection — appears to provide the best protection against Omicron.
So far, 67.4% of Alaskans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose and 60.2% are considered fully vaccinated. Booster shots have been given to 20% of Alaskans 16 years old and up. The Fairbanks North Star Borough, while it continues to have a low vaccination rate compared to other areas of Alaska, is slowly catching up to the state average. As of Wednesday, 67% of FNSB residents have received at least one shot, 57% are fully vaccinated and 16% have received booster shots.
Rapid at-home tests
Health officials encourage people who plan on traveling or gathering for the holidays to get tested beforehand. For convenience and speed, many people are turning to rapid at-home tests.
Alaska Public Health Centers, including Fairbanks Public Health Center, are offering two free rapid tests per family. An employee of the Fairbanks Public Health Center confirmed that tests are available, saying all people need to do is “wear a mask and stop in.”
In Fairbanks, at-home rapid tests are also available at Walgreens and Walmart. The tests cost roughly $20.
Both due to the holiday season and the coinciding spread of Omicron, rapid tests are in high demand. There has been a shortage in the United States for several months, but this does not appear to be the case in Alaska.
Elizabeth Manning, communications manager with DHSS, said that, while they cannot speak to the availability in the private sector, the state is not aware of any shortages in Alaska communities. The DHSS warehouse is continuing to fill orders, and there is no backlog.
“We appear to have an adequate supply at this current time to meet demand for Alaska’s population,” Manning said.