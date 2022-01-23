State regulators are initially backing a proposal to award nearly a million acres in the Susitna River valley to an Anchorage company on the long hunt for unconventional sources of natural gas after years of review.
Division of Oil and Gas Director Tom Stokes in mid-December issued a detailed preliminary best interest finding, that, if finalized, would approve two natural gas exploration licenses giving exclusive gas exploration rights to Alaska Natural Gas Corp. over 915,493 acres for 10 years.
State law limits the area exploration licenses can cover to 500,000 acres, so Alaska Natural Gas Corp. applied for two licenses covering 434,835 acres and 480,658 acres, according to the finding report.
Oil and Gas officials are now extending a public comment period on the finding through Feb. 21. Spokesman Sean Clifton said the division had received one comment on the license through Jan. 14 and some residents of the large area asked for more time to review the lengthy document.
Anchorage-based Alaska Natural Gas Corp. first applied for the licenses in April 2017 following a 2016 determination by then-Oil and Gas Director Corri Feige that all state-owned acreage in Southcentral would be available for oil and gas exploration licensing.
Feige is now commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, which houses the state Division of Oil and Gas.
Approximately 71% of the proposed exploration areas are state land, according to the finding.
Division officials spent the intervening years compiling the 312-page best interest finding, which concludes that the company is most likely to find coal bed methane deposits found within coal seams scattered across the area. It’s currently assumed Alaska holds more than 1 trillion cubic feet of coal bed methane statewide, though how much of it is feasible produce is unclear.
Methane is the base molecule of natural gas.
“Economically producible coal bed methane is an attractive alternative to diesel fuel, which is the main energy source for home heating and electrical power generation throughout much of rural Alaska,” the finding states.
Coal bed methane is typically produced from coal seams after groundwater is pumped out, which depressurizes the deposits and allows the gas to flow to the surface more freely.
The two licenses also come with a one-time, $1-per-acre license fee and work requirements of $3 million and $3.3 million. Alaska Natural Gas Corp. originally applied for work commitment amounts of $500,000 each, but that does not reflect the current economic climate and the likely costs of conducting fieldwork necessary to meet the requirements of the licenses, according to the finding.
State business records indicate Alaska Natural Gas Corp. is led by Robert Fowler; however, Fowler did not return multiple requests for comment in time for this story.
The company’s website states Alaska Natural Gas Corp. “is developing itself into a coal bed methane (CBM) producer” that uses horizontal drilling techniques to minimize its development footprint and maximize its gas production capability.
Australian-based Linc Energy explored coal deposits on the west side of Cook Inlet not far south of the Susitna area in the early 2010s to no avail. Other small-scale gas exploration programs have been conducted largely in the southern Susitna Valley over the years as well.
Alaska Natural Gas Corp.’s combined license areas cover much of the western half of the Susitna Valley, from south of Willow to near Peters Creek in the north and beyond Skwentna to the west. The western portions of the license areas are also in the vicinity of route options for the West Susitna Access road project proposed by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and backed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration.