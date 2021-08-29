The American Meteorological Society released its annual State of the Climate report for 2020 on Wednesday. Overall, the main takeaway of the report is that the Earth is warming--the annual global surface temperature was in the top three ever recorded--and this warming is amplified in Arctic regions.
Three researchers with the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center explain the implications of the report for Interior Alaska and the Arctic.
State of the Arctic
Climatologist Rick Thoman was an editor for the Arctic section of the State of the Climate report. The message, Thoman said, is that 2020 was “another super warm year.” This is particularly true in the Arctic, which is warming two to three times faster than the rest of the planet.
According to John Walsh, an author of the section discussing changes in air temperature in the Arctic, 2020 was the warmest year on record for Arctic land areas. This is not unexpected, he explained, because four of the five warmest years in the Arctic have been since 2016. “The likelihood of that happening by random chance is zero,” said Walsh, “This is getting to be a pattern. There’s clearly something else going on.”
This “background warming,” as Walsh referred to it, means that what we think of now as cold years are actually just returns to the old normal temperatures. Neither Thoman nor Walsh believe that there is any reason to believe the warming trend will stop. “The background warming is not going away,” said Walsh.
Both Thoman and Walsh noted that, while the overall trend is that the planet is warming, there is variability by year and location. Yet, Thoman pointed out, there is always a place in the Arctic that is experiencing extreme warm temperatures. In 2019, it was Alaska; in 2020 the warmth was concentrated in Siberia. During the summer of 2020, temperatures as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded in far northern Siberia, which was especially concerning for Walsh as well. “It’s always some place that’s having some outlandish warmth,” Thoman said. Even as a climatologist, “it’s still jarring to see,” he added.
The heat wave in Siberia can be explained by a wind pattern, Arctic oscillation, that brings warm air to Asia, Walsh explained. North America, on the other hand, is not typically impacted by this pattern.
For this reason, although warmer than average, 2020 was actually the coolest of the last six years for Alaska, according to Walsh. This is in large part because the winter of 2020 was cold, which brought the average down.
While Alaska and the Interior did not see the record breaking heat that Siberia did, it is important because the large-scale trends are continuing, Thoman explained. “Just because we had a cool year doesn’t mean the warming stopped,” he said. The small-scale phenomena are “all part of a larger picture.” Everything is connected, stated Thoman, and to understand what the future may hold, the large scale is a “good place to look.”
The implications of background warming
Across the globe, extreme heat and precipitation events are becoming more frequent, and can have huge impacts on human lives. These extreme events are what we need to pay attention to,” said Walsh, because “they’re a wakeup call that climate change is real and impacts people.”
The warming trend has several implications for Interior Alaska. One of these is that the permafrost will continue to thaw, which leads to repeated and expensive repairs of roads and buildings. Permafrost thaw, Thoman said, is a long-term process. “It’s not because it was warm yesterday,” he explained. Rather, it is the cumulative effect of years of warming.
Another impact is that Interior Alaska has seen a lot more precipitation than typical over the last several years. As Walsh noted, there will also be more borderline rain and snow events, and more rain in the winter. This affects everything from animals, to water levels to the size of culverts that need to be installed.
There are some positive implications of the warming, Walsh said. For example, Interior Alaska is much less likely to experience extreme cold temperatures such as 50 below zero and 40 below zero. The upside is that people will spend less on heating fuel, Walsh said.
However, people who rely on water for transportation and hunting face challenges because bodies of water do not stay frozen for as long. For example, the warmth in Siberia led to an early opening of the Northern Sea Route and increased ship traffic in the Bering Strait. The sea ice was at the second lowest-extent on record at the end of the season, which Thoman said is “not surprising.”
The lack of ice is a problem particularly for rural residents, many of whom rely on ice for subsistence hunting and fishing. A recent study by Indigenous hunters, the Native village of Kotzebue and the University of Alaska Fairbanks found that climate change has significantly reduced the length of the bearded seal, or ugruk, hunting season in the Northwestern Alaska village.
The ugruk season was reduced by one roughly one day a year for the past 17 years and now is about 26 days shorter. According to hunter and co-author Bobby Schaeffer, people used to hunt seals as late as July, but now sometimes are done before June. The shorter window means less flexibility for hunters.
The seals, which congregate on ice floes, have also changed their behavior as the ice diminishes. “Hunters worry that in future years, ugruk and ice floes may be farther from Kotzebue across large expanses of open water, increasing the risk to boaters and lowering their chance of a successful hunt,” explains a statement announcing the research.
Wildfires
A major implication of the warming planet and Arctic is the impact on something Interior Alaskans are familiar with: wildfire seasons.
Alison York was a central author for the section of the report that focused on wildfires at high latitudes. Like temperature, York explained that fireseasons are “very much driven by local conditions and weather” and therefore are highly variable. This variability “makes it hard to tease out results.”
However, York said that the situation in Siberia is particularly concerning. A “remarkable amount of acreage” is being burned each year, and that amount keeps increasing. “It’s quite striking,” she said. Canada is staying relatively the same, but Alaska is also seeing more acreage burned. In Alaska, York explained that the frequency of “big” fire seasons, meaning years with over 1 million acres burned, has doubled since 1990.
The increase in fire is due to climate change, York stated. “There’s no evidence that it’s anything else,” she added. For example, due to warmer and drier weather, the flammability of fuels has increased. The amount of flammable material is directly related to the fire itself, so greater amounts of available fuel helps fires to both start and to take off.
Increased fire activity means that it is more likely that fires will impact people. York noted that just because a lot of acres are burned does not necessarily mean that people will be directly impacted, because it all depends on where the fires are. However, as more and more acres burn, the likelihood of an impactful season increases.
Another impact is that wildfires produce massive amounts of smoke. According to York, there has recently been more research done about the detriments of smoke for health. The results, she said, are “very concerning.” The larger the fire, the more smoke it will produce; therefore, as fires become larger each year, the health threat created by smoke increases as well.