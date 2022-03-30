Alaska joined 20 other states in suing the federal government over public transportation mask mandates, the Department of Law announced Tuesday.
The requirement for passengers to wear a mask on aircraft, buses, trains, boats and other forms of public transportation was first implemented by executive order shortly after President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. The mandate remains in effect though April 18 after being extended multiple times.
“This measure was not authorized by Congress, and the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) did not put the mandate up for notice and comment, which is typically required for these type of regulations,” reads a news release from the Alaska Department of Law.
Alaska joins Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia in challenging the federal mask mandate. The states filed their lawsuit in federal court in Tampa, Florida, according to the Associated Press.
“The State of Alaska will continue to fight for the rights of its citizens,” reads a statement from Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “It has been a tough two years, and although certain precautions may have been necessary early on, the science shows they are no longer needed. The CDC needs to get back into its lane and release its stranglehold on private citizens and businesses. Let Alaskans decide for themselves how to best protect their health.”
The CDC maintains that “masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of Covid-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask,” according to its website.
Scientific studies around face masks and Covid-19 have shown mixed results.
The states’ lawsuit argues that the CDC lacks authority to introduce or enforce mask wearing on American citizens.
The federal rule allows the Transportation Security Administration to fine passengers who do not comply a minimum fine of $500 with repeat offenders facing fines as high as $3,000.
“The CDC’s pattern of behavior continues to undermine the separation of powers doctrine embedded in our Constitution and Americans right to participate in the regulatory process through notice and comment,” reads a statement from Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “Ignoring the standard established under the Administrative Procedure Act is not only illegal but deeply concerning.”
A similar lawsuit over the federal mask mandate is pending from a group of airline pilots who say the regulation as unconstitutional and unsafe.