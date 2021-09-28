A state employee with the Department of Environmental Conservation was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced last week.
Earlier this month, the chief security officer for the state alerted the FBI that John Daniel Brooks, 51, of Eagle River, had reportedly possessed and accessed child pornography on his work computer, according to court records. The report was made following the discovery of numerous images of suspected child pornography on the state-issued computer, a news release from the Department of Justice said.
During an interview with authorities, Brooks reportedly admitted to having over 1,000 images of child pornography on a drive connected to his work computer.
Prior to his arrest, Brooks worked as a programer for the Department of Environmental Conservation, according to state records. He is represented by attorney Jamie McGrady, court records said.
The FBI is asking individuals with further information about Brooks’ activities to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.