Barley
Nadine Redlich/Unsplash

In response to rising costs, the Alaska Division of Agriculture plans to cover some transportation costs for livestock feed, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release.

A state grant program will cover some costs under the Food Security Agriculture Incentive Grant Program in the State of Alaska. According to DNR, it’s in response to the “current shortages of Alaska Grown livestock feed that will require livestock farmers to import feed barley with unaffordable and uneconomic transportation costs.”