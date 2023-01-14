In response to rising costs, the Alaska Division of Agriculture plans to cover some transportation costs for livestock feed, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release.
A state grant program will cover some costs under the Food Security Agriculture Incentive Grant Program in the State of Alaska. According to DNR, it’s in response to the “current shortages of Alaska Grown livestock feed that will require livestock farmers to import feed barley with unaffordable and uneconomic transportation costs.”
The Division of Agriculture is looking for businesses to submit letters of intent by 5 p.m. Monday.
The grants will cover transportation costs for barley feed. Eligible businesses should have capability to order, receive, handle, store, transport and arrange logistics to distribute multi-ton shipments of feed barley to livestock producers within Alaska. Eligible transportation expenses covered include costs incurred for the transportation of eligible products into and/or within Alaska.
“The Alaska Barley Transportation Support Grant Program’s purpose is to help alleviate those high costs by providing reimbursement for the transportation of eligible products to qualifying businesses, said Mia Kirk, acting Director at the Division of Agriculture in a provided statement. “The goal of this program is to assist in providing an affordable source of quality feed barley for Alaskan livestock producers in advance of the 2023 Alaska Grown harvest.”
For more information and instructions, visit dnr.alaska.gov/ag and click “2023 AK Barley Transport Support Grant” under the Hot Topics section.