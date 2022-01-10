Alaska’s cruise ship tourism industry is forecast to fully rebound in Alaska in 2022, with 1.5 million tourists expected by the industry, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce.
If the robust forecast holds, cruise ship passenger visits to Alaska in 2022 will top pre-pandemic numbers.
The number of passengers will represent “an all-time high if ships reach capacity,” as the cruise industry expects, according to the 2022 state jobs forecast in the January edition of Alaska Economic Trends Magazine.
The magazine is a nonpartisan publication of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The anticipated arrival of the large cruise ships in April and May will mark the first time in 2½ years that many small businesses, including in the Interior, will welcome a significant number of passengers since the pandemic.
Cruise ship tourists take excursions to Interior communities and Denali National Park and Preserve. They visit restaurants, bars and retail shops and stay at area hotels.
“As we continue to pull out of the pandemic, economic signs look promising in the months to come and for 2022 in general,” said Dr. Tamika Ledbetter, commissioner of the labor and workforce department.
Ledbetter noted the positive forecast for the cruise ship tourism economy this year, as well as an uptick in the number of business startups in 2021. She also acknowledged the challenges ahead.
Most industries won’t fully recover this year, according to the labor and workforce department. Among the challenges are labor shortages, long-term state budget problems, and Covid-related slowdowns that persist as the virus mutates.
2021 snapshot of business recovery
In 2021, about 116,000 cruise ship passengers arrived in Alaska, which is a tenth of the traffic prior to the pandemic, according to state figures.
Limited voyages resumed in 2021, after Congress waived a law requiring the big ships to stop in Canada before anchoring in Alaska. Canada had banned the stops during the Covid pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control also has relaxed Covid-related restrictions on the big ships.
In addition to the forecast for the cruise ship industry, findings from the labor report showed that:
- Alaska recovered 7,100 jobs in 2021 after losing 27,600 in 2020.
- More than 1,500 small businesses opened in the first quarter of 2021.
- New state businesses licenses were the highest in more than a decade from March 2020-March 2021.
The report indicated that industries hit the hardest in the 2020 pandemic have been the quickest to recover.
Transportation, leisure and hospitality sectors reported the most new jobs in 2021, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce. Bars, restaurants and retail shops have reopened and travel is picking up.