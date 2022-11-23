The constitutional right to privacy in Alaska came under review Tuesday in Fairbanks as attorneys argued before the Alaska Supreme Court about whether police can watch people at home, from the sky, without a warrant.

The state of Alaska holds that residents — especially people living near an airport — should have no expectation of privacy from aerial law enforcement surveillance.

