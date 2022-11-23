The constitutional right to privacy in Alaska came under review Tuesday in Fairbanks as attorneys argued before the Alaska Supreme Court about whether police can watch people at home, from the sky, without a warrant.
The state of Alaska holds that residents — especially people living near an airport — should have no expectation of privacy from aerial law enforcement surveillance.
Fairbanks attorney Robert John is asking the state’s high court to draw a bright line around the private living space of one’s home.
“We should be able to look at our skies … without worrying, wow, there is something out there looking down on us,” John said. “It’s very big brother.”
A final decision on the case, state of Alaska vs. John McKelvey, will be issued at a later date.
Ten years ago, authorities flew over McKelvey’s rural property and took photos using a zoom lens, which showed some kind of plant growing in 5-gallon buckets inside a semi-transparent greenhouse.
Using the surveillance flight photos, Alaska State Troopers obtained a search warrant and raided the property, which was surrounded by trees and signs that said to keep out. McKelvery was convicted on drugs and weapons charges, but the conviction was later overturned by the Court of Appeals.
It came before the Alaska Supreme Court after the state challenged the Court of Appeals’ decision that law enforcement agencies must obtain a warrant before using a telephoto lens to conduct aerial surveillance in Alaska.
Michal Stryszak, assistant attorney general, argued the state’s position.
The first question, from Justice Susan M. Carney, was whether McKelvey had a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Stryszak said no. Because of the property’s proximity to a small airstrip, McKelvey could expect air travel over his home. And law enforcement officers are entitled to investigate suspicious activity observed from a public place, including airspace, he said.
Justice Dario Borghesan asked Stryszak if there is a difference between a casual glance from a commercial aircraft and authorities flying around looking for criminal activity. Stryszak said that it doesn’t matter.
“They are going to see the same thing, and it’s the same principal whichever person is looking,” he said.
Borghesan later asked if the state is conferring more privacy to urban residents because of the pervasiveness of airstrips in rural Alaska.
“It’s going to be a factor,” Stryszak said.
Chief Justice Daniel Winfree asked where the line should be drawn. Could the state send a drone to hover over a private home for 30 minutes or an hour?
Stryszak said the flight altitude would need to be evaluated.
“You have to consider the actions of the person on the ground, what they exposed, how long they exposed,” he said.
Drones are a separate matter. “That is not what this case is about,” Stryszak said.
Carney asked if the government should be entitled to view the contents of a computer screen through a window.
Case law would suggest that no one should expect privacy if they expose something or allow it to be seen, according to Stryszak.
Later, justices pressed him about whether the state wants the power to watch anyone, anytime, from the air.
Stryszak said no. But it’s the logical inference, said Winfree.
“This is a very fact-specific case,” the assistant attorney general said.
He pointed out that detailed aerial photos of private property are available on the Fairbanks North Star Borough website.
One of the past cases repeatedly invoked was Cowles vs. state of Alaska.
In that case, a camera was planted above an employee of the University of Alaska Fairbanks to confirm that she had been stealing. She was prosecuted and argued that her privacy had been violated. She lost because she could not establish an expectation of privacy at her public workplace.
Unlike Cowles, John said his client could expect privacy at his remote home, surrounded by trees.
Borghesan posed a hypothetical question. What if a police officer unintentionally stumbled on a crime from aerial observation? Could they act under the bright line that John is proposing?
John said that would depend in part if they were using sight-enhancing equipment or the naked eye.
He added that the right to privacy should not depend on a person’s proximity to an airstrip.
“Rich people can afford maybe to live away from airports,” the attorney said.