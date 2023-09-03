The Alaska Board of Education upheld a resolution it adopted in March that will limit participation in high school sports by transgender girl athletes. The resolution was upheld Thursday in a virtual special meeting.
The 90-minute meeting follows on the heels of two public comment periods, 1,300 written comments, and hours of in-person and telephonic testimony by Alaskans evenly split on the controversial social topic.
The new regulation means the Alaska School Activities Association, Inc — the state’s governing body on interscholastic athletics — will need to authorize a division limited to students assigned female at birth.
All seven board members, appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, voted in favor of the resolution. Lt. Col James Fowley abstained without taking a position, while student adviser Felix Myers, a Sitka high school student, staunchly opposed the resolution.
Board chair James Fields said athletes who identify as intersex or transitioned before puberty could still obtain a waiver allowing them to participate in sports that match their gender identity, but only after going through an appeals process.
In a prepared statement Tuesday, Fields said the regulation boils down to safety.
“I believe this regulation gives safety and clarity to student athletes and includes everyone,” Fields said. “The process and rationale that the board members discussed for how they came to their decision was sound and thorough. Trying to do what is best for all students is not always so cut and dry.”
Board member Lorri Van Diest, who introduced the first non-binding resolution in March, called the decision a difficult one based on “balancing competitiveness, inclusion and safety in high school girls athletics.”
Van Diest said at the end of the day, it was impossible to balance inclusion with fairness because of physiological differences between the physical sexes. She fired off a list of studies and reports citing the athletic advantages men have over women and a failure of some therapies transgender youth might use as they identify with their gender.
“I will be voting for the regulation amendment because I am part of the group which prioritizes competitive fairness and safety for high school girl athletes,” she said.
Board member Bob Griffin noted the resolution shouldn’t keep students from participating in sports “regardless of gender expression because of the many great life lessons gained.”
“The issue is not about gender identity, it’s about the physiological differences between biological males and females and the competitive nature it implies,” Griffin said.
Like Van Diest, Griffin listed off examples of differences between male and female athletes, noting female athletes fell behind in response time or activities compared to males.
“We clearly have a duty to promote the fairness and equity for biological women and girls, a historically disadvantaged group who continue to have limited access to the benefits of competitive sports,” Griffin said.
He added if the matter wasn’t true, the federal Title IX policies and separate sports would not be true and “half the high school sports teams would be women and girls.”
Myers, the student advisor, asked ASAA representative Billy Strickland how his organization currently rules on transgender athletes who compete in sports.
Strickland said ASAA’s guidelines rely on the gender determination of member schools “inconsistent with gender assigned at birth” and only then if the school district has a written policy in place.
“The default would be if the district does not have a written objective policy, the student can only play on the team of the gender assigned at birth,” Strickland said. “It’s the only student eligibility requirement that we leave up to the schools to decide.”
Strickland later added in such cases, AASA would verify the policy with the district, which have access to birth certificates of its student athletes.
Student advisor: ‘Wrong focus’
Myers called the issue “the passing of ships in the night. He added the board was mistakenly taking up the issue of men competing in women’s sports, instead of specifically addressed the issue of transgender girls and young women competing in sports.
“When it comes back to helping protect girls’ sports, I think there’s a lot more issues that we can address here in Alaska,” Myers said.
Myers said the board should encourage coaches to help identify eating disorders and eliminate funding and travel inequities when it comes to girls’ sports. He also said “it was a stretch” to believe transgender girls would join a sports team to gain an unfair advantage.
“I don’t think anyone would go through the strain, the bullying, the — all of the problems that come with being around kids when you’re different,” Myers said. “If someone is truly going to go out of their way to identify this way, that is a huge sacrifice and they are the bravest, bravest students among us.”
He added the board shouldn’t be focusing on an issue he claims has become politicalized and divisive when there are more pressing issues to address.
Board member Jeffrey Erickson, a past basketball coach, disputed Myers’ point, said leaving the issue up to individual school districts “isn’t has historically not been the best option.” He cited examples where schools might attempt exploit loopholes or slide students from nearby towns onto teams for an advantage.
Strickland, with ASAA, said most of its member schools generally obey the organization’s rules and regulations. The question of fairness has yet to come up.
Erickson added there clear safety concerns associated with transgender girls playing on girls’ sports teams
“I’m not convinced there isn’t a safety issue, am convinced there is a physiological difference for sure,” Erickson said. “I think there’s some unfairness and that federal law at present protects girls’ sports.”
He noted a lot of public comments had misguided information and that the board’s intent doesn’t keep transgender girls from playing in sports.
“The reality is that kids are not nice, parents are not nice, and I am not convinced that allowing transgender girls to participate on girls teams puts them in any way in a safer environment,” Erickson. He said it may strike up occasions where opposing teams may refuse to play and draw negative comments from crowds.
The new regulation still needs legal review by the Alaska Department of Law, which doesn’t have a clear timeline attached.
Strickland said it was early yet to flesh out all the details.
“What we would say to schools is you need to have that students’ birth certificate confirmed with the parent showing that it is their sex assigned at birth,” Strickland said. “We are adamant in that we want the students to have the opportunity to join the activity they would like to participate in,”
Strickland said while the regulations would clearly define limits on girls sports, it could pave the way to set up a new “open” category regardless of gender.
“One team would be limited to females assigned female at birth,” Strickland said. “The other team would be open to either sex, so a transgender female would then be playing in the non-limited division but do so as they identify.”
The new regulation drew criticism from advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberty Union Alaska Chapter, whose advocacy director called it a “direct attack on Alaskan students who simply want to play sports, like any other kid.”
“The Board has totally disregarded the ways this policy violates the privacy of young Alaskans, and sanctions wholesale discrimination against transgender children,” said Michael Garvey, adding the board fails “to recognize Alaska’s constitutional rights … apply to every single one of us, no matter our gender identity.”