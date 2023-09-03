Transgender female athlete ban

The Alaska Board of Education upheld a resolution it adopted in March that will limit participation in high school sports by transgender girl athletes. The resolution was upheld Thursday in a virtual special meeting.

The 90-minute meeting follows on the heels of two public comment periods, 1,300 written comments, and hours of in-person and telephonic testimony by Alaskans evenly split on the controversial social topic.

