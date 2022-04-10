A sharp increase in drug overdose deaths in Alaska has state health officials worried, prompting the Department of Health and Social Services to host a training webinar about fentanyl and what to do if an overdose occurs.
According to a DHSS news release, fentanyl-related deaths increased by 68% from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, there were 146 drug overdose deaths; in 2021, it rose to 245. Of those deaths, 140 involved fentanyl-laced substances.
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said it’s important the state shares the information because “it’s a danger in every Alaska community.”
“This increase continues to be driven primarily by fentanyl, a very powerful opioid often found in counterfeit pills and a variety of illicit drugs, with six out of every 10 drug overdose deaths in Alaska involving fentanyl,” Zink said in the news release.
The DHSS webinar will help inform Alaskans about the issue and demonstrate how to administer naloxone and test for fentanyl. The webinar will be hosted on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14. The Zoom address is bit.ly/38Gjhnh; to join by phone, call 408-638-0968 and input the webinar ID 88169558455.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a deadly substance that is 50 times more potent than heroin, 100 times more potent than morphine and is linked nationally to an increase in drug overdoses, the release reads. Drug dealers and producers add fentanyl to other drugs like heroin or methamphetamine to increase potency and cut costs in making the illicit substance.
According to state and federal law enforcement officials, Alaska has seen a sharp increase in fentanyl-laced drugs over the past few years.
DHSS stated that Alaskans should be aware of the risks and should not use drugs alone. If they do use drugs, carry naloxone, have it in the home and know how to administer it, the release advised.
“We can save lives by ensuring you are only taking medications prescribed for you, seeking treatment if you are using illicit drugs, and for every Alaskan — but especially those at risk and their friends and family — carrying naloxone which can reverse an opioid overdose and provide a chance of recovery,” Zink said.