The California-based aerospace company ABL Space Systems’ first launch of its RS1 rocket ended in failure shortly after its Tuesday afternoon liftoff at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak.
ABL posted Tuesday night on Twitter that all nine engines shut down at the same time, and the rocket crashed into the launch pad and was destroyed, but all personnel are safe.
In an earlier post, ABL Space Systems said: “After liftoff, the RS1 experienced an anomaly and shut down prematurely. The team is working through our anomaly response procedures in coordination with [Pacific Spaceport Complex] and the FAA.”
The rocket’s first launch was carrying two small satellites for OmniTeq, according to spaceflightnow.com. The rocket was raised vertically and filled with propellant.
The rocket attempted to launch several times last year, and a scheduled launch was canceled Monday due to high winds. The launch was not livestreamed.
Dan Piemont, founder and president of ABL Space Systems, came to Kodiak for the launch. He was unable to be reached for comment on Tuesday.
In a statement provided to the Kodiak Daily Mirror on Saturday, Piemont said, “We are continuing the same efforts we were making at the end of 2022, to launch the first RS1.”
Kodiak resident Malissa Jones posted on Facebook that the explosion shook her house. A failed Astra launch in 2020 took months to clean up, according to KDM reporting at the time. In 2014, an explosion at the Narrow Cape facility caused extensive damage that took two years to rebuild, according to prior KDM reporting.
ABL Space Systems posted: “This is not the outcome we were hoping for today, but one that we prepared for.”
This is the second failed launch of a commercial small launch vehicle in a 24-hour period, according to a social media post by SpaceNews.
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket failed to launch successfully from Spaceport Cornwall in England on Monday.
ABL Space Systems’ failure was also the fourth in less than a month, according to SpaceNews. A Vega C rocket malfunctioned on Dec. 20, and Zhuque-2, a rocket developed by a Chinese launch company, failed with its inaugural launch on Dec. 14.
ABL Space Systems was founded in 2017 by Piemont and Harry O'Hanley, former SpaceX and Morgan Stanley employees. The startup's RS1 rocket is 88 feet tall and designed to lift small satellites into orbit.
Contact Caleb Oswell at @kodiakdailymirror.com.