In early January, it was cold enough in Circleville, Ohio, to freeze a block of water in an old toolbox. When wood carver Brian Carter kicked that toolbox, the frozen block popped out, and Carter grabbed his carving tools.
“I just wanted to see what it could do,” he said. “I had never carved ice.”
Later that day, he put out a question on social media asking about forming or finding big blocks of ice. Eleven days later, Carter arrived in Fairbanks for an ice carving “boot camp,” and now he’s one of 24 people competing on six multi-block teams at the 2022 World Ice Art Championships, which started Monday at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.
This year, the park boasts five slides, a life-size chess board and multiple other sculptures with icy adornments here and there thanks to the generosity of dozens of volunteers. On Monday, the park hummed with activity, from chainsaws buzzing to the beep-beep-beep of heavy equipment moving 3,500-pound ice blocks. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward visited and cut the ribbon at a brief ceremony marking the opening of the 2022 ice carving season.
Carter is carving with Louis Metlock, also of Ohio, and Kevin Roscoe and Wade Lapp, both of Washington, in the first of four ice carving contests. The multi-block competition runs through Saturday with the winner to be announced on Sunday.
Next is the double-block competition, which starts Feb. 22 and goes through Feb. 24 with the winner announced Feb. 25. The single-block contest starts Feb. 27 and ends March 1 with the winner announced on March 2. A youth competition is also planned during spring break, March 14-17.
The Family Fun Ice Park is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily through March 31. It costs $17 — less for children, seniors and military — to enter the park, which draws ice carvers from around the nation and the globe, including Latvia, Canada, Malaysia, Australia and Mexico this year alone, according to organizers.
The ice park also draws 20,000 to 35,000 visitors annually. An estimated 350 blocks of ice are anticipated to be used in the competition or for display sculptures. The competing ice artworks will be found in the wooded area of the fairgrounds.
“We have it in the trees, in the camp section, so the sun doesn’t beat them. The sun melts everything,” ice park Coordinator Natalie Coxon said.
The park has been under construction since Jan. 7. In a week or two, it will be at its peak with dozens of artistic sculptures from talented carvers, including Fairbanks’ own champion artists Steve and Heather Brice.
“For the people who are diehard fans of sculpting, people who want to watch a little bit of action, they are the people who turn up now,” Coxon said.
Carter and his team met in person on Sunday after Roscoe arrived following some work in connection with the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. They immediately started planning and discussing artistic concepts. Their sculpture will involve a Bigfoot though it wasn’t clear whether they were joking about that or not.
“None of us have ever worked together before,” Roscoe said. “We have to just kind of pool our resources and hope for the best.”
Carter described himself as “not a conventional artist.”
“I can’t draw,” he said.
But he has one important thing going for him.
“I am very comfortable with a chainsaw,” he said. “That’s the hardest part.”