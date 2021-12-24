Though the details about how there came to be a star on top of the Elvey Building are a bit fuzzy these days, there’s no doubt that people on campus and across Fairbanks notice its presence.
GI machinist Dale Pomraning guesses the star was placed on top of Elvey about 40-50 years ago. It was built in the GI Machine Shop during the tenure of shop manager Larry Kozycki. Retired GI employee Kay Lawson reported that the original idea was to make a sign that said “Joy,” but she suggested perhaps they settled on a star because it was more holiday-neutral, and it would be easier to line up one thing on the roof rather than three.
Pomraning said former GI machinist Jeff Nelson refurbished the star around 2000.
“It was really weathered,” Pomraning said via text message from Antarctica, where he’s doing maintenance work on GI research sites this winter. “Jeff rebuilt it with clear grain 1x4 and heavy exterior paint. The light fixtures were falling apart, they are very old school light bakelite fixtures.”
In 2011, the star didn’t shine at all. A notice on the GI and UAF web pages let Fairbanksans know the familiar wintertime icon would not be showing up that year.
“The holiday star usually shining at the top of the Geophysical Institute’s Elvey Building has electrical issues that cannot be addressed safely during the winter season. The star will be refurbished next summer and it will be even shinier for the 2012 holiday season,” according to the GI Operations Office.
Pomraning recalls that the 2012 rebuild was a more modest refurbishing.
Brian Lu, the GI employee responsible for turning the light on every year nowadays, says he usually aims to turn the star on right after Thanksgiving. If he forgets, the GI Operations Office gets calls from people in the community asking “Can we turn on the star?” The star is visible from quite a distance in Fairbanks, and it is a symbol of the winter holidays to many in the community.
Bob Grove is another retired operations employee who was responsible for turning the star on every winter for many years. He remembered that it was hard to find the blue floodlight bulbs in Fairbanks, back in the days before the Internet.
Lu said at one point somebody suggested changing the lights to red bulbs, which were much more readily available. Red seems like a nice holiday-appropriate color, right? But upon reflection the consensus was that, no, we don’t want a red star on top of our Geophysical Institute.
Lu says the star is 8 feet from point to point, and two of the light sockets are broken, so this year only 18 lights are working. At some future point there will probably be discussions about how the Elvey star should evolve.
“Judging by the original, the first star was built quick and cheap,” Pomraning said. “I think temporary got made permanent.”
Details of the history of the star are a little sketchy. If you know more about when it was built and by whom, or if you have photos of the star from years past, please share them with us at uaf-gi-public-info@alaska.edu.