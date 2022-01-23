Joe Plutt of Quality Sales Food Service in Fairbanks has been a buyer for about 20 years. His company supplies restaurants and institutions but these days Plutt can’t get all of the goods his customers want. Many items are in short supply, out of stock or are taking longer than usual to obtain, he said.
“I’ve never seen it like this,” Plutt said of supply line disruptions, which have gotten worse in recent weeks.
Stores in Fairbanks lack their usual variety. Shelves are empty. Weather has always caused periodic delays of goods coming to Fairbanks. A snowstorm in Washington state earlier this month closed a mountain pass, delaying freight. Other factors straining the supply line include manufacturer staffing shortages; an ocean vessel that normally brings goods to the Port of Anchorage is docked pending upgrades; and diplomacy issues around Covid-19 at the U.S.-Canada border, according to people who work in and around Alaska’s freight industry.
Supply line disruptions are a global phenomenon, and there’s no easy solution, they said.
“Nobody has waved their magic wand and anointed Alaska that we are getting a pass,” said Steve Ribuffo, director of the Port of Anchorage.
Most goods come to Alaska by sea
About 90% of world trade moves by sea, according to the Financial Times newspaper, including most consumer goods coming to Alaska.
One of the ocean carriers that brings supplies to the Port of Anchorage is out of commission until mid-to-late February pending upgrades to make the ship run off of liquified natural gas, according to Ribuffo.
Alaska typically sees four shipments per week of goods coming from the Port of Tacoma. Recently, it’s three.
Ships are “coming in full,” according to the port director. He doubted that goods are being left behind for lack of space.
Shippers Matson Navigation Company and TOTE Maritime have their own terminals at the Port of Tacoma. From there, the shipments arrive in Alaska on Sundays and Tuesdays.
The two freight companies carrying goods here by sea compete with each other, but they tend to coordinate to make sure goods get delivered here, especially during times of stress or disruption, Ribuffo said.
“When there are issues that affect the volume of delivery, they help each other out,” he said.
Ribuffo could not confirm if the usual volumes of goods are making it to Alaska.
“I can’t speak to whether it’s totally covered or not,” he said. “If it can make it to the port, it’s going to make it on the ship and make it here.”
A look at overland freight hauling to Fairbanks
Most goods travel overland to Fairbanks by truck. Joe Michel, executive director of the Alaska Trucking Association, said the trucking industry in Alaska hasn’t slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We never stopped moving when Covid hit,” he said.
While the industry could use more drivers, a shortage of drivers is nothing new.
“There is always a truck driver shortage,” Michel said.
Trucking industry volumes are normal but that doesn’t mean everyone is getting what they want, Michel said.
Manufacturer disruptions are limiting and delaying some products. Some manufacturers are having trouble maintaining their labor force due to a shortage of workers. Others are having Covid-19 outbreaks. A chicken supplier in the Lower 38 had a Covid-19 outbreak that delayed shipments of chicken bound for grocery store shelves, according to Michel.
“We just don’t have control of what’s in the Conexes,” the trucking industry executive said.
Michel is monitoring the situation at the U.S.-Canada border with vaccine mandates.
As of Jan. 15, truckers entering Canada from the U.S. are required to be vaccinated. Before that mandate was put in place, a mandate by the U.S. government barring unvaccinated drivers of freight trucks coming from Canada was expected to go into effect this month. Truckers have protested the rules, reportedly slowing border crossings.
Heavy equipment, some produce and industrial items used by the oil and gas industry come to Alaska by truck.
“The American Trucking Association is very aware of it and working on a national level,” Michel said.
Another factor that could impact Fairbanks store shelves
Contract negotiations are underway with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents about 20,000 dockworkers at 29 ports in California, Oregon and Washington. The union must bargain with the Pacific Maritime Association.
The port workers in Anchorage belong to a different union, the Teamsters.
According to The Maritime Executive, a publication that focuses on the global maritime industry, the supply chain tends see disruptions during times of contract talks. The last negotiations were in 2014.
“There is a long history of contentious labor negotiations and disruptions at the ports,” reads a Nov. 24, 2021, article “West Coast Longshoremen Will Seek New Contract in 2022,” published by The Maritime Executive. “The union staged nine months of slowdowns during the last contract negotiations. Experts point out that there were disruptions tied to each of the bargaining efforts over the past 30 years.”