Alaska Ferry

In this April 25, 2013, file photo, the Fairweather, one of the ferries within Alaska’s Marine Highway System, leaves from Auke Bay, Alaska.

Passengers booking their summer travel days with the finally released 2023 Alaska Marine Highway schedule were advised to try booking online as the Juneau Reservations Call Center continues to experience heavy call-in traffic, according to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson.

Adding to passenger frustrations, severe crew shortages, necessary vessel repairs and issues with international service regulations, a number of communities previously served are now unserved but under consideration for alternative transportation.