The Alaska Department of Revenue released its updated spring forecast — and it’s down, according to Revenue Commissioner-designee Adam Crum and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
A lower outlook on Alaska North Slope crude oil prices fell in comparison with the state’s fall forecast, which was released in December.
Because of the new projections, the state’s revenue for this current fiscal year fell by $246 million. The next fiscal year will be $679 million less than projected, leaving the state with a $917 million deficit.
The state bases its revenue projections on the annual ANS crude price. The new update bases it on $85.25 per barrel for the current fiscal year, down by $3.20/barrel in December’s forecast.
The oil forecast decline for FY 2024 is steeper, hovering around $73 for Fiscal Year 2024, or $8 less.
This places unrestricted general fund revenue at $3.6 billion for this current fiscal year and $2.7 billion for FY 2024. The Permanent Fund will transfer about $3.4 billion for the current fiscal year and $3.5 billion for FY 2024, which will help fund general government spending and Permanent Fund dividends (PFDs).
“The only certainty around our forecasts is that global events will transpire,” Crum said. He noted in 2021, it was the onset of Covid-19 Delta variant, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“In 2023, it’s fears of a global banking crisis,” Crum said, in reference to the collapse of California’s Silicon Valley Bank and New York’s Signature Bank. He noted oil market prices fell on fears of a new recession and lower demand for crude.
While oil prices have since stabilized, Crum said, the Revenue Department has a duty to use reliable data.
Dunleavy said he will not rule out using his veto powers “to get our budget within a range that is acceptable to the Legislature and the people of Alaska.”
Another option, he said, could be a Constitutional Budget Reserve transfer, which he said “has about $2 billion.”
“We’ve always believed the CBR would be included in the budget discussions,” Dunleavy said.
Tapping the state’s savings account, however, requires a vote of three-quarters of the House and three-quarters of the Senate. Dunleavy noted the 33rd Legislature is very diverse.
“Those discussions are still ongoing,” Dunleavy said. “The House is rolling out its concept of what the budget should look like and the Senate is in that process as well.”
Dunleavy set down his own budget in December, “so negotiations will begin in earnest.”
“I have no doubt we will come up with a budget and no doubt there will be areas where some organizations will not get what they want,” Dunleavy said. “In the end that’s the way the system works and is designed.”
