Alaska's North slope and energy industry

News-Miner file photo

Alaska’s competitiveness in the U.S. and global energy market was the focus of a recent state House committee meeting, where consultants discussed aging infrastructure on Alaska’s oil fields as adding to the costs to do business. Pictured here are pipelines on Alaska’s North Slope.

 News-Miner file photo

The Alaska Department of Revenue released its updated spring forecast — and it’s down, according to Revenue Commissioner-designee Adam Crum and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

A lower outlook on Alaska North Slope crude oil prices fell in comparison with the state’s fall forecast, which was released in December.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.