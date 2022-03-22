A special primary for a replacement to finish the U.S. House term of the late Don Young will be conducted June 16 as a mail-in election.
Alaskans will also have the opportunity to vote in-person at city and regional polling places up to 15 days prior to the special primary voting day, Gail Fenumiai, director of the Alaska Division of Election announced Tuesday.
Alaska will join a handful of other states that have a mail-in elections, albeit for the special primary election. The other states with mail-in elections are California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer held a press conference Tuesday to provide details on the primary and general special elections under the new ranked-choice voting system. The special elections are projected to cost $2.5 million. Return envelopes for the primary balloting will be postage-paid.
In 2022, Alaska also will conduct regularly scheduled elections — a primary and general election for legislative seats and governor and for the U.S. Senate and House races.
“This election represents the passing of an era,” Dunleavy said about the process to fill Alaska’s lone House seat, which Young held for 49 years. “America and Alaska are a different place today. We honor [Young] by doing the best we can with this process in place to make sure Alaskans get the opportunity to vote.”
Young, 88, died March 18, while traveling to Alaska. When a U.S. House or Senate seat is vacated, a special primary election must be scheduled by the governor via proclamation within 90 days. State law requires a special general election to be held at least 60 days after the special primary election.
In 2022, Alaska will hold a special primary election and general election to determine who will complete Young’s term in office, which will expire in January 2023.
"Ranked choice voting is new to all of us,” said Meyer, who oversees elections as lieutenant governor. “This will be four elections in one year.”
Alaska's new voting system has an open primary with the top four voter-getters advancing to the general election. Ranked choice determines the winner in the general election.
Fenumiai fielded reporters' questions on how the balloting will take place.
Alaska would need to hire 2,000 poll workers to conduct in-person primary voting, rather than mail-in balloting, which is not possible given the labor shortage and the time period by which special elections must be conducted under law, Fenumiai explained.
The special general election to determine the winner to complete Young’s term will be set for Aug. 16, the same day that Alaska’s regularly scheduled 2022 primary will be held. The special general election candidates who run to finish Young’s term will appear on the same ballot as the candidates running in the regularly scheduled primary.
“The ballot will include the primary candidates and special general election candidates on one ballot,” Fenumiai said. “This is our first opportunity to see how ranked choice voting will work."