Four U.S. Army soldier deaths since Oct. 10, including three at Fort Wainwright, are suspected to be suicide and prompted a letter to troops earlier this month from leaders of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division, who called on soldiers to look out for each other.
“Many of you already know that we lost four Arctic Angels in the past 30 days to the enemy of despair,” reads the Nov. 4 letter signed by Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, Jr. and Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler.
“We can never replace their loss nor fill the void they left behind. After a significant reduction from last year, these recent losses are a heart-breaking reminder that this battle is not over. We may never know all of the factors for that recent spike or the reasons for each of these tragedies.”
The problem is nothing new, and the U.S. Army is doubling down on its suicide prevention efforts, including mandated wellness checks with behavioral health counselors that started this year, according to U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief Officer John Pennell.
The deaths are under federal review and come as the overall number of soldier suicides has declined in the far north in 2022.
Three of the soldiers were part of the 11th Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team. Two belonged to the brigade’s 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment. One soldier was a member of the brigade’s 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, according to media reports.
The fourth soldier was assigned to a different unit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, according to Pennell.
An official ruling on the deaths by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner is pending, he said.
Last year, the Army 11th Airborne Division in Alaska identified 17 deaths by suicide among its ranks. This year, until October, the division had seen two suicides, a sergeant in January and a specialist in July, according to the publication Stars and Stripes.
“The recent spike in deaths is obviously troubling, and all suicide prevention measures announced in 2021 have been put into place and are ongoing,” Pennell wrote in an email. “Chief among these is implementation of our Mission 100 campaign to ensure 100% of our soldiers are feeling connected. … Connection creates the experience of a soldier feeling seen, heard and valued. Connection creates hope, and hope is our most lethal weapon to combat despair.”
More than 10,000 soldiers have been seen by a counselor with thousands getting follow-up or referrals to other agencies that help with finance, marriage or family advocacy, Pennell said.
A Defense Department-level independent commission is evaluating suicide prevention across the force.
More recently, the Army has reportedly expanded access to chaplains in Alaska.
“We have made great progress from this point last year, but we also know we are not out of the woods yet,” Pennell wrote.
