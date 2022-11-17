Fort Wainwright Gate

Four U.S. Army soldier deaths since Oct. 10, including three at Fort Wainwright, are suspected to be suicide and prompted a letter to troops earlier this month from leaders of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division, who called on soldiers to look out for each other.

“Many of you already know that we lost four Arctic Angels in the past 30 days to the enemy of despair,” reads the Nov. 4 letter signed by Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, Jr. and Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler.

