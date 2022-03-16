The source of an ongoing natural gas leak detected earlier this month at a ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drill site on the North Slope is still under investigation, company officials said Monday.
The subsurface leak was discovered on March 4 at the CD1 Alpine drill site, approximately nine miles north of the Inupiat village of Nuiqsut, and caused more than 300 nonessential employees to evacuate the drill site. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation also reported that 600 gallons of seawater was released from the CD1 site around 3 a.m. March 4 when the leak was first detected.
Ben Stevens, ConocoPhillips External Affairs and Transportation vice president, said the situation remains stable and there have been no reports of injuries or environmental impacts as a result of the leak.
“We want to assure you that you and your community are safe,” Stevens said Monday during a Nuiqsut community update. “We continue to assess the cause of the release, and we will continue to keep the regulatory agencies informed of our progress.”
The short information session did not include a question and answer period for residents to ask questions of ConocoPhillips Alaska representatives. Community members were advised to submit inquiries online.
Last week, a coalition of North Slope residents gathered for a public forum — which included representatives from ConocoPhillips Alaska, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and the state of Alaska — to voice their concerns about potential effects the leak could have on the health of Nuiqsut residents and local tundra and wildlife.
ConocoPhillips Alaska has not yet provided an estimate on the amount of natural gas that has been released since the leak started but has maintained that no natural gas has been detected outside of the CD1 pad.
“There is no evidence that any gas from the CD1 release is present in Nuiqsut,” according to the ConocoPhillips Alaska Alpine website.
Officials from the village Nuiqsut did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“Our mitigation efforts to reduce the gas released have been successful,” said Stevens, who added that the company has begun to reintroduce personnel to the CD1 pad area.
The Alpine Central Facility is continuing essential operations and natural gas continues to be supplied to the Nuiqsut Utility Cooperative. The Nuiqsut power plant has backup diesel generators and diesel fuel tanks to fuel the power plant if the natural gas supply is shut off, according to ConocoPhillips.