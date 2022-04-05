ConocoPhillips Alaska has identified the source of a natural gas leak first detected last month at an oil drill site on the North Slope, the corporation announced Friday.
A month-long investigation determined that the source of the leak originated from a sand layer approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet below the surface of the C-10 Halo zone of the WD-03 well. The well site was fully plugged and abandoned after the discovery was made last week.
“Source remediation activities commenced March 30. This involves placing cement in multiple steps to isolate the C-10 Halo interval,” ConocoPhillips Alaska said in a statement.
The subsurface natural gas leak was first discovered on March 4 at the CD1 Alpine drill site, approximately nine miles north of the small Inupiat village of Nuiqsut, and caused more than 300 non-essential employees to evacuate. The corporation temporarily suspended drilling activities at well slots CD1-50 and WD-03 after the leak was discovered.
Since the source discovery, ConocoPhillips Alaska has detected low levels of natural gas inside wellhouses. No natural gas has been detected off the CD1 pad, the statement said.
ConocoPhillips Alaska estimates that approximately 7.2 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of natural gas was released into the atmosphere as a result of the leak, with the majority being released between March 4 and March 8, the statement said.
“Some small amount of gas that was released to the subsurface strata may continue to escape to the atmosphere over time,” according to ConocoPhillips Alaska. Subsurface strata refers to the various layers of rock formation that exist below the surface of the CD1 pad.
There have been no reports of injuries or environmental impacts as a result of the leak.
Although the most recent air quality and snow composition testing has not shown anything outside of normal range in the community of Nuiqsut, residents remain concerned.
“The process left a lot of unanswered questions,” said Rosemary Ahtuangaruak, mayor of Nuiqsut. “The process could have been done much better. There’s ways of keeping the community informed, and making sure that we have adequate access to information.”
“The changes that we went through with this event left us highly speculative with what’s happening and where we go from here,” she explained.
The Alpine Central Facility has continued to supply natural gas to the Nuiqsut Utility Cooperative throughout the incident. Ahtuangaruak expects the community to learn more about the situation in the coming months.