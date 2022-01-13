The trial of a Maine man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a young woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 has been postponed due to a Covid-19 exposure, court officials announced Thursday.
“The trial has been continued to Tuesday due to two participants’ COVID-19 exposure. No one was exposed to COVID-19 in the court as far as we are aware. The court continues to follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols including social distancing, air filtration, and masking requirements,” said Candice Duncan, area court administrator for the Fourth Judicial District.
Steven H. Downs, 47, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dorm bathtub at the university in 1993.
During opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors argued that indisputable DNA evidence and possession of the possible murder weapon connect Downs to the scene of the crime while the defense argued that alternate male DNA found on Sergie’s body raises reasonable doubt.