A ship that delivers consumer goods to Alaska went to dry dock for maintenance, and the backup vessel developed a leak. Some goods coming here are delayed, but that should get resolved soon, according to a spokesman for Matson, Inc.
“We expect to be fully back on schedule with all northbound and southbound sailings next week,” said Keoni Wagner, director of corporate communications for the company.
Matson is one of the two outfits that carry consumer goods to the Port of Alaska in Anchorage twice weekly. The other company is TOTE Maritime.
In an emailed answer to questions, Wagner said Matson operates three vessels, with a fourth vessel in reserve. One of the three main vessels needed some scheduled maintenance, so the reserve vessel was put in rotation.
It “developed a small leak of biodegradable lubricant en route to Anchorage on August 5,” Wagner wrote. “After getting U.S. Coast Guard clearance to proceed to the Port of Alaska and discharge all of its cargo, the ship was sent to a shipyard in Oregon for repairs. The other two ships continue to operate their scheduled voyages.”
The leak was in a seal in the propeller assembly, Wagner wrote.
With Matson down by one vessel, the company missed two scheduled weekly sailings from Tacoma to Anchorage.
“Cargo booked on the missed sailings was rebooked on the next available sailings,” Matson wrote.
The company chartered flights to deliver perishables to Kodiak and Unalaska plus a barge “to relay Dutch Harbor cargo to and from Kodiak to expedite cargo that would have arrived on one of the two missed voyages,” Wagner wrote.
Matson anticipates having a third ship back in rotation after repairs are complete on Aug. 25.
Jim Jager, spokesman for the Port of Alaska, said shipping volumes tend to dip this time of year before increasing as the holidays approach.
TOTE Maritime did not respond to emailed questions in time for this story.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.