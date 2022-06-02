Sen. Scott Kawasaki formally has filed for re-election to the Alaska Legislature, and he has competition in the primary — Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly.
The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the Alaska Division of Elections stating on its website that the primary candidate list is final for the 2022 state and federal elections.
While Kawasaki, a Democrat, had said he planned to run again, his registration showed up on the final day. So did the filing by Matherly, a Republican who will run against him.
Election officials cautioned this week that it took time to certify everyone seeking to run in elections for U.S. House and Senate, as well as for governor and the Alaska Legislature.
The biggest surprise in 2022 appears to be the number of people running.
In the U.S. Senate primary alone, a total of 21 people are certified to run for the seat that incumbent Lisa Murkowski has held since 2002. And she is running again.
A whopping 31 candidates are running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House. The late Rep. Don Young held on to that seat for 49 years until his sudden death in March.
A total of 48 candidates — many of them running in the regular primary election — are seeking to finish out the final months of Young's current term in Congress this year in special elections that overlap the regular election process to elect a House candidate for the next term, which starts in January 2023.
There are 10 sets of candidates for governor and lieutenant governor that include Gov. Mike Dunleavy running with Nancy Dahlstrom, as well as former Gov. Bill Walker on a ticket with Heidi Drygas. Both women are former state commissioners.
In state House and Senate primary races, all the incumbents from the Interior are running again, except for Democratic Rep. Adam Wool, who is seeking a term in the U.S. House, and Republican Rep. Steve Thompson, who is retiring. Both are from Fairbanks.
Interior candidates include the following incumbents: Reps. Bart Lebon, Mike Cronk, Mike Prax and Grier Hopkins as well as Sens. Click Bishop, Robert Myers and Kawasaki.
Most all of the races for Alaska House and Senate have at least two candidates, with many packed with three or four contenders vying for the same seat.
But in House District 33, Prax of North Pole will have no competition in his re-election bid.
In House District 36, incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Cronk of Tok suddenly has a primary challenger, whose name appeared on the Elections Division website with just hours to go before the deadline. Angela "Fitch" Fowler, a Democrat, has entered the race.