The 1-11th Airborne Division Arctic Angels Winter Games tests soldiers’ preparedness to fight in arctic conditions and introduces them to new outdoor hobbies.

Gunnar Elliot and Luke Ashbjornsen, specialists in the 1st Battalion 5th Infantry Regiment at Fort Wainwright, were one of 30 two-person teams that participated in this year’s events. This is Elliot’s second year and Ashbjornsen’s third year participating in the competition.

