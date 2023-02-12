The 1-11th Airborne Division Arctic Angels Winter Games tests soldiers’ preparedness to fight in arctic conditions and introduces them to new outdoor hobbies.
Gunnar Elliot and Luke Ashbjornsen, specialists in the 1st Battalion 5th Infantry Regiment at Fort Wainwright, were one of 30 two-person teams that participated in this year’s events. This is Elliot’s second year and Ashbjornsen’s third year participating in the competition.
“We both enjoy outdoor things so this was a pretty obvious yes for us,” Ashbjornsen said.
First, soldiers in the 1-5 Infantry Battalion participated in a tryout where they learned how to cross-country ski and raced around the Chena Bend Golf Course at Fort Wainwright.
Next, they competed in a brigade level race in early December which included snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, downhill-skiing, a 3,000 kilometer biathlon, a 1-mile sled drag, skijoring behind a snowmachine, and performing various medical tasks. Elliot and Ashbjornsen won this year’s brigade competition, finishing 20 minutes ahead of the other teams.
On Feb. 2, Elliot and Ashbjornsen travelled to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage for the division-wide championship game.
Soldiers snowshoed 3,000 feet up Mount Gordon Lyons, skied down the Arctic Valley Ski Area, and snowshoed several miles to the finish — it was about 15 miles total.
The most challenging part was snowshoeing up the mountain, Elliot said. “It was a climb.”
“Skiing downhill was our specialty,” Ashbjornsen added.
While the Fort Wainwright teams didn’t bring home any awards this year, Elliot and Ashbjornsen agreed they would definitely participate in the games again. “It’s the coolest way to work in the winter,” Elliot said.
Experiences like this are why we signed up to be in the Army, Ashbjornsen said, adding that the arctic winter games were both fun and intense.
The first arctic winter games that Elliot participated in introduced him to winter activities.
“I’m just a kid from Texas,” Elliot said. “I had never seen snow before.”
Elliot said he wouldn’t have gotten into skiing if he hadn’t been stationed in Alaska. He is also the youngest soldier on a 9-person mountaineering team that will summit Mount Denali in May.
Both Elliot and Ashbjornsen ski regularly in their free time and include their fellow soldiers — some of which are hesitant to try winter activities.
“We want to get them on skis and show them how cool it is,” Elliot said.
“The hardest part of the battle is getting them to put on skis,” Ashbjornsen agreed.
Major Groom, a public affairs officer within the 1-11th Airborne Division, said “when it’s cold and dark, it’s not your first thought to get outside.”
Participating in outdoor activities like snowshoeing and skiing creates connections among the soldiers, Groom said. According to Ashbjornsen, it can be intimidating at first, but they become more comfortable once they learn the skills.
With these experiences in the arctic, Ashbjornsen and Elliot now test new equipment, including skis, boots and snowshoes, for the Army.
“We figure out what works and what doesn’t and bring that back to our unit,” Ashbjornsen said.
“They are part of rewriting the book on arctic warfare,” Lieutenant Patrick Channel, a public affairs representative for the 1-5 Infantry Battalion, said.
