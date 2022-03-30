A geomagnetic storm watch is underway and scientists are predicting good northern lights the next few days after the sun put out two large solar flares and blasts of solar wind on Monday. Now it’s up to the clouds.
Patchy clouds are predicted in Fairbanks through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which could hamper aurora chasing.
“I would just keep looking because sometimes we do get those breaks in the clouds. It’s so variable,” meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo said.
Some of the best viewing is anticipated to be Wednesday night. Thursday night is predicted to be overcast with chances of periodic clear skies on Friday.
The Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, announced it was “monitoring the sun and solar winds following two solar flares and Coronal Mass Ejections (CME),” which are bursts of pent up solar wind.
The solar flares were reportedly 10 hours apart.
The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a minor geomagnetic storm, or G1 on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s scale, on Wednesday. That will likely intensify to a G3, or strong geomagnetic storm, on Thursday and then abate to a G2, or moderate storm, on Friday.
This is the kind of space weather that can impact satellites and other space exploration equipment.
Don Hampton, a faculty member at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, described coronal mass ejections as “the sun holding back some of that regular solar wind and it all comes out in one big burst.”
The sun is in a cycle where these bursts are more likely to happen, and they coincide with more active and a wider range of aurora borealis. Hampton thinks there could be good northern lights from dusk to 2 a.m. in the coming days.
Actually, the research scientist is counting on it. The Geophysical Institute’s Poker Flat Research Range is prepared to launch a rocket into the atmosphere for aurora research.
The space weather is being monitored using a NOAA satellite. As the coronal mass ejections get closer to Earth, the Space Weather Prediction Center will upgrade the storm watch to storm warnings.
“Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations,” the prediction center’s announcement reads. “Impacts to technology from a G3 storm generally remain small, but it can drive the aurora further south from its usual position over the polar region. Auroras for this storm may be visible, if the weather conditions are favorable, as far south as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon and points north.”