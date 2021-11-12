On the evening of Sunday, Nov. 7, former Safeway employee Joshua Butcher allegedly fatally shot one man and injured another at the Fairbanks grocery store.
Shortly after, Butcher turned himself in to the Fairbanks Police Department. The 41 year old was relatively active on his Facebook page, and posts in the days and weeks leading up to the shooting offer a glimpse into who Butcher is and what was going through his mind.
Notably, several posts on the Fairbanks man’s Facebook account point strongly toward possible mental health issues. The most direct indication that Butcher was mentally unstable was in a post from the morning of Nov. 6.
Here, Butcher writes that someone had switched his psychiatric medications, a possibility he later admits in a comment was likely a hallucination. “So they want me to be a maniac on the verge of killing people,” Butcher wrote, adding that he “clearly” needs the medications.
This is also the only direct suggestion of Butcher’s possible violence. However, while none of them mention a desire to harm, several of Butcher’s posts indicate anger toward others. It appears based off a few posts that he often felt that he was the target of injustice.
Butcher wrote in early October that he was “so tired of dealing with other people’s crimes.” The crimes, he said “keep triggering me from my PTSD of the attempted murder on my life in 2002.” Yet, what or who Butcher is referring to is unclear.
The same theme came up in another post about a month later. On Nov. 4, Butcher asked for advice finding a court case of a former employer, adding that he was considering suing the person, who he said ridiculed him over another person’s crime. “Getting attacked with his crime ... obviously caused me mental duress and degradation of character [due] to an employer targeting me on their sales floor,” Butcher wrote.
According to his Facebook profile work history, Butcher worked a variety of jobs, mostly in the service industry. His profile shows that he worked at Safeway from October 2007 to January 2012 and again from September 2014 to May 2018.
Other posts had a very different tone and seemed much more in touch with reality. He also wrote about sports (especially football), moving into a wet cabin and his experience contracting Covid-19.
Butcher frequently shared news articles and commented on current events. On Oct. 30, he shared a CBS news article about the fatal Alec Baldwin shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.” “A gun in your hand is your responsibility,” Butcher wrote.
Butcher also commented on mass shootings, which he said “are just going to get worse.” Butcher did not in any way condone the shootings, and there is nothing to suggest that he was planning or threatening one, but he was also somewhat understanding of the shooters. “Some [public shootings] are [due] to people getting bullied and going after the people doing it to them as a way of striking back.” These people, he said “end up shooting up a store or an old employer ...”
In another post, though, Butcher was less sympathetic to the shooter. He shared a post about a mass shooting at a store in Tennessee by an employee, writing “couldn’t he just quit his job instead.” But Butcher also used the incident as a warning. “Be careful who [you] over bully.”
Butcher has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center.